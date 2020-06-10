IOC Identifies Over 200 Core Areas To Reduce Cost Of Tokyo 2020 Postponement

The International Olympic Committee has identified over 200 core areas to focus on that includes rationalization & finalization of venues, technology, energy, transport, arrivals & departure -- in order to reduce the costs and financial demands resulting out of the postponement of the Olympics to next year.

In a letter to secretaries and presidents of all National Sports Federations, a copy of which is with Republic TV, the IOC has suggested that the collaboration between all stakeholders and delivery partners was more important than ever to achieve these goals. "In this regard, we aim to use the relevant experience of all partners to find creative solutions to reduce cost, seize opportunities and implement any required public health measures," IOC said in a letter to the Member Nations.

IOC confirmed that Tokyo 2020 was now working to develop detailed proposals for each of the opportunities. "Once

received, we will initially review these with the ASOIF Olympic Multi-Sport Games (AOMSG) Working Group prior to passing them to all IFs for your input on both general sport/venue specific considerations.

Beyond this review, there is a clear immediate focus on re-confirming the core elements of Games planning, in particular, the re-confirmation of the venues and competition schedules."

