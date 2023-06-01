IOC Issues Statement On Wrestlers Protest, Terms The Matter As 'very Disturbing'

Amidst the ongoing wrestlers protest against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the International Olympic Committee has taken cognizance of the matter and has called the matter very disturbing. The IOC has looked into the matter and has also said that, though the first steps of the investigation into the matter are taken but more steps shall be taken before the concrete actions become visible.

IOC takes cognizance of the wrestlers protest

"The treatment of the Indian wrestling athletes over the weekend was very disturbing. The IOC insists that the allegations by the wrestlers are followed up on by an unbiased, criminal investigation in line with local law" IOC said in a statement.

"We understand that a first step towards such a criminal investigation has been made, but more steps have to follow before concrete actions become visible. We urge that the safety and wellbeing of these athletes is duly considered throughout this process and that this investigation will be speedily concluded", IOC said in a statement.

A few days back some unprecedented scenes outside the new parliament building visuals of wrestlers being dragged by the police had come to notice. The wrestlers had come down to protest outside the new parliament building without permission and were also detained by the police.

After being released by the police from detention, the wrestlers had threatened of immersing their championship and Olympic medals into river Ganga in Haridwar. However, later they had given the government and the authorities more time of five days to take action on the WFI chief.

The wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the last 60 days at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Before sitting on the protest they had filed a written complaint against Brij Bhushan on the charges of sexual assault and molestation. An FIR was filled later by the Delhi Police on the order of the Supreme Court.

The matter of the wrestlers protest started in January 2023 when Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and many top names from the wrestling sat at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. However, a committee was formed to investigate the matter under the leadership of MC Mary Kom by the Sports Ministry of India which consisted of five members.

The committee had to submit their report within one month which was later extended to two weeks and Babita Phogat was added as the sixth member. The findings of the report are yet to come.