Grateful To IOC For Entrusting India With Honour Of Hosting Session In Mumbai: Nita Ambani

In a proud moment for the country, India will host the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session for the first time in 40 years. Mumbai has been selected as a venue to host the 2023 IOC session. Mumbai won the bid to host the next IOC session during the 139th IOC session in Beijing, China, where 75 out of 82 members voted in India's favour. India has been officially announced as host by IOC president Thomas Bach.

"The Olympic Movement comes back to India after 40 years, as we have the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023! I'm excited for the youth of India to experience the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come," IOC Member Nita M. Ambani said in a statement after India was selected as a host.

"It is truly an honour to lead the Indian delegation today and share our passion and our ambition for hosting such a prestigious Olympic event. This will be the first IOC session in India in 40 yrs. India's next generation is brimming with a billion hopes," Mrs. Ambani added.

Nita Ambani leads Indian delegation

Mrs. Ambani led the Indian delegation comprising 2008 Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

Speaking at the successful conclusion of the bidding process, IOA President Dr Narinder Batra said:

“I thank Mrs Nita Ambani for her vision and leadership and also thank all my IOC Member colleagues for their support, I cannot wait to see you here in Mumbai next year. This is the start of a new era for India sport – an era that features the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in India. We are ambitious and recognise our objectives are bold. But India is on an exciting journey and we want the Olympic Movement to play a central part in building a brighter future for our next generation. Delivering a truly memorable IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023, with a strong emphasis on youth potential, sustainability, and innovation, will be one of the first steps to showcase India’s new sporting capacity.”

The first time when an International Olympic Committee's session was held in India was way back in 1983. The session was held in New Delhi. This is the first time in 40 years that the IOC session will be held in India.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur turned to social media to share the news with his followers. "A historic moment as the International Olympic Committee Session is coming to India in 2023 Indian sport has made giant strides in recent years. Excited and proud to have been a part of the Indian delegation for this landmark occasion," he wrote on Twitter.

A historic moment as the International Olympic Committee Session is coming to 🇮🇳 India in 2023!



Indian sport has made giant strides in recent years.



Excited and proud to have been a part of the Indian delegation for this landmark occasion.#StrongerTogether #IOCSession2023 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 19, 2022

Several personalities, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Abhinav Bindra, turned to social media to express their delight at India being named the host of the next IOC session. Here's how they reacted to the news.

India is once again scripting history! We must all celebrate as Mumbai will, for the first time ever, play host to the IOC Session. Congratulations to Mrs. Nita Ambani and @WeAreTeamIndia for this incredible result.#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 https://t.co/HUyI5mcpSU — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 19, 2022

The 2020 Olympics was historic for India. Today, we make more history as Mumbai is announced as host of the 2023 IOC Session. Proud to have been part of the delegation led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, and Dr. Narinder Batra!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 19, 2022

Mumbai to host the 2023 International Olympics Committee Session!

This is truly a moment of joy and pride for Maharashtra, and a huge sporting opportunity for India.

I thank Smt. Nita Ambani ji and the entire team for their efforts to bring this session to Mumbai.@Olympics — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 19, 2022

A historic moment for India!



Heartiest congratulations to the delegation led by IOC Members Mrs. Nita Ambani and Dr. Narinder Batra, @ianuragthakur and @Abhinav_Bindra as Mumbai gets all set to host IOC Session 2023.#IOCSessionMumbai2023 #StrongerTogether @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/n6Rsr2DXjl — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2022

The IOC Session 2023 will be held in Mumbai! Our chance to show the world that India is ready! Congratulations to the @WeAreTeamIndia Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra and especially proud that an Indian woman Nita Ambani ji led the delegation!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) February 19, 2022



Image: Reliance