IOC President Calls Tokyo Olympics 'huge Success', Says 'will Give Hope To Entire World'

"I think we can already now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic Games. I think we can say with confidence that these Olympic Games happened at the right time and that the athletes for whom we did it really appreciated it and considered it also to be the right moment in time to come together again and give hope and confidence not only to the Olympic community but for the entire world," IOC President Thomas Bach said on Sunday.

2020 Tokyo games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were originally slated for July-August of last year, but were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IOC agreed to host the postponed event in 2021, but it received a lot of backlash before the event since most people believed it was unsafe to have the competition in the middle of a pandemic. Despite the protests, the IOC proceeded with the Olympics, which they now confidently declare a complete success. The 2020 Games saw about 11,000 athletes participate from over 200 countries.

As far as India's run at the Olympics is concerned, a total of 7 medals were brought back by Indian athletes, most for the country in a single edition of the marquee event. India won 1 gold medal, 2 silver medals, and four bronze medals. Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra won the sole gold for India at this year's Olympics, while Ravi Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu won silver medals. Badminton Player PV Sindhu, Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and the Indian men's hockey team won bronze medals for India.

