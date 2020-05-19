IOC Unveils Tokyo Olympics 2020 Plans; Olympic House To Open On June 8

The International Olympic Committee has unveiled its full planning for 2020 Tokyo Olympics (to be held in 2021) with prime focus given on rationalizing the costs without compromising with standard of the sport and facilities for the athletes.

READ | Sprint Legend Usain Bolt And Partner Welcome Baby Girl

Republic TV has accessed the IOC plan for Tokyo Olympics:

Tokyo 2020 Planning

With the Tokyo 2020 postponement, we are all committed to making Tokyo 2020 a cost-effective Games. The Sports Department is working closely with Tokyo 2020 to identify potential areas for optimization without impacting the athlete experience or compromising the field of play and conduct of the competition. The ASOIF Olympic and Multi-Sports Games Consultative Group (AOMSG) will also be engaged to aid the identification of suitable areas for optimizations and cost savings, which will then be addressed with each IF on a sport-specific basis.

Following our previous communication, please note that Tokyo 2020 is still looking at possible solutions for stakeholders requiring to release more than 10% of rooms by hotel, carefully negotiating to reach the necessary agreements with each hotel. Tokyo 2020 has indicated that the results of these discussions will be communicated as soon as possible.

During the first-ever fully remote IOC Executive Board meeting held on 14 May 2020, the decision was taken that the 136th IOC Session will be held virtually on 17 July 2020 and live-streamed for all those who want to follow. Beyond that, for your information, the next remote EB meetings are scheduled for 10 June, and 15 and 22 July, with the last one to follow up on the results of the IOC Session.

READ | Singapore F1 can't be held behind closed doors: organisers

IOC return to Olympic House

As we continue to monitor the ever-changing situation regarding COVID-19, the IOC continues to work from home until 8 June at least, to follow the health regulations of the World Health Organization and the Swiss authorities, and to put the health of staff first. Please note that no meetings can be organised with representatives from external organisations for the moment at the Olympic House. Therefore, we will continue to schedule our meetings with you virtually and update you as the situation develops.

Correspondence from the IOC.

READ | Federations Gear Up For Resumption Amid Lockdown Relaxation

Image credits: AP