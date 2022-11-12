Iranian Archer Says Hijab 'fell Due To Wind' Amid Claims Of Support To Anti-hijab Protests

After a video went viral on social media in which Iranian archer Parmida Ghasemi appeared to show solidarity for the nationwide protests against the strict hijab rules in the country, the athlete has revealed that her head scarf fell due to the ‘wind’ and ‘stress.’ While people present at the event lauded Ghasemi for her bravery, there are concerns about the repercussions she could face for such an act of defiance against the Iranian government.

'Led to reactions which caused some misunderstandings'

In a video released on Instagram, Parmida Ghasemi revealed that she did not realize that her hijab had fallen, stating that there was a lot of wind and stress. Speaking of the same, she added, “This led to reactions which caused some misunderstandings. My family and I have not, nor have ever had, any problem with the hijab. I wanted to apologize to the people, officials and my teammates.”

This incident takes place amid the massive protests taking place in Iran due to the stringent hijab rules. The protests began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini passed away while being in the custody of morality police around two months ago for being dressed ‘inappropriately.’ Since this shocking incident took place, Iranian women have burnt their headscarves to protest against their government.

As for the incident involving Ghasemi, it takes place a month after Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi caused massive controversy in the country for removing her hijab at a competition in Seoul, South Korea. Soon after, there were reports of Rekabi having gone missing or having been placed under house arrest. And even though Rekabi apologized later, it was deemed to have taken place after she was coerced to do so.

As for the apology, Rekabi wrote on Instagram, "Greetings to all dear and honourable Iranian compatriots. I am Elnaz Rekabi, with a history of twenty years as a member of the national mountaineering team." She stated that her hijab 'inadvertently came off' during a competition because of 'bad timing and the unanticipated call' for her to climb the wall. Both these incidents are among the many that have taken place recently to protest against the Iranian government's strict hijab laws.