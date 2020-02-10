Six Nations Championship: Andy Farrell Says Team In A 'great Place' Ahead Of England Clash

Ireland have already won two matches in the ongoing Six Nations Championship. They beat defending champions Wales in the previous round. Andy Farrell-led Ireland are slated to take on England later this month in what promises to be a thrilling Six Nations Championship tie. Here's what Ireland coach Andy Farrell had to say about his team ahead of their crucial Six Nations Championship encounter on February 23.

Ireland beat Wales in their previous encounter at the ongoing Six Nations Championship

Speaking in an interview with RTE, Ireland coach Andy Farrell claimed that his side were in a 'great place' ahead of the Six Nations Championship encounter against England on February 23, 2020. Andy Farrell said, "Ireland want to play to space because we've got some really exciting backs and we like to give them one on ones. We were excellent, on the front foot in defence and attack throughout. We wanted to be nice and physical right through."

Andy Farrell admitted that his side had some big moments last week, especially when they had to dig deep to hold on in the win against Wales. The coach added that his side were in a great place ahead of their next Six Nations Championship clash against England. Farrell said, "We had a great week's preparation and good, honest feedback from the boys in the aftermath to the display against the Scots. We saw an improved performance, but we all know, the coaches and the players, there is still plenty more in us even after a bonus-point win."

England win the Calcutta Cup after a narrow win over Scotland

Six Nations Championship team standings

📊A reminder of the #GuinnessSixNations standings after two rounds... pic.twitter.com/DqcFTXcFL8 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 10, 2020

