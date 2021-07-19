Irish Gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan Busts 'anti-sex' Beds Myth At Tokyo Olympics; WATCH Video

With just a few days to go for the commencement of the highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics, athletes from all around the globe have begun arriving at the Games Village in Japan amid strict COVID protocols. Recently, a viral report had hinted at the organisers allegedly having installed 'anti sex' beds to restrict athletes from getting closer to each other to avoid the spread of COVID infection. Now, Ireland's gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan has debunked the 'anti-sex' bed report.

Ireland's Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myths

Rhys Mcclenaghan on July 17 posted a video on Twitter from the Olympic village and busted the report of 'anti-sex' beds. To debunk the fake report, Rhys Mcclenaghan jumped over the bed suggesting that the bed was strong enough.

While jumping, Rhys Mcclenaghan says, "In today's episode of fake news of the Olympics game, these beds are suppose to be anti-sex. It is made of cardboard-yes. Hardly there have been any movements, it's fake news."

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

Olympics responds to Rhys Mcclenaghan's myth buster

Shortly after McClenaghan shared the myth buster, Olympics expressed gratitude for clarifying on the 'sustainable cardboard beds' and clarified that the bed are made of cardboard because 'they are sturdy'.

Thanks for debunking the myth.😂You heard it first from @TeamIreland gymnast @McClenaghanRhys - the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy! #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/lsXbQokGVE — Olympics (@Olympics) July 19, 2021

'Anti-Sex' beds in Tokyo Olympics

Earlier, American athlete and 2016 Olympic medallist Paul Chelimo had shared a picture of Anti Sex beds which will is being installed at the Tokyo Games Village. The Anti-Sex beds been made out of cardboard to avoid intimacy between athletes. He wrote that the beds are designed in such a way that they will be able to take the weight of one person. The cardboard-made recyclable beds are likely to break if under any major movement.

Notably, ahead of the games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has plans to distribute over 160,000 free condoms to the 11,000-odd athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics. However, the athletes have been advised to not put themselves in a position where they'd need to be used. The athletes are expected to take the condoms back with them after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics as a souvenir.

(Image Credits: @McClenaghanRhys)