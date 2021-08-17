Irish Olympian Undergoes Surgery Following Attack By Gang Of 12 In Dublin

An Irish athlete, who competed in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, was attacked by a band of gang members while walking home after dinner on Friday, August 13. Jack Woolley was a member of the Taekwondo team that represented Ireland at the 2020 Olympics. Woolley was attacked by a group of 8-12 men and women in their 20s as he returned home from supper with friends in Dublin. Woolley was taken to a hospital after the incident, where he had to undergo surgery.

'It's been tough'

Woolley took to social media on Saturday to thank everyone who sent him good wishes. Woolley also shared information regarding the incident that left him having surgery. Wooley said he was attacked by a group of people on Friday while he returned from dinner with his friends. The 22-year-old claimed that the individual who punched him in the face told him "my mistake wrong person" before running off down the road and attacking more civilians. Woolley said the gang members were violently attacking random people on the road and unfortunately he became one of the victims.

Woolley said that he was able to remain conscious and call the ambulance after being punched in the face. Woolley said that his friends were with him throughout and are "well and safe" as they escaped the incident unhurt. Woolley underwent a successful mouth surgery at James' hospital on Monday. He is now back home and is recovering from his wounds. Woolley had qualified to represent Ireland at the 2020 Olympics in the men's 58kg taekwondo event.

Woolley failed to qualify for Round of 16 as he was eliminated by Argentina's Lucas Guzman in the Round of 32 events on July 24. As far as the Tokyo Olympics is concerned, the United States finished on top with 39 gold medals, 41 silver, and 33 bronze. China and Japan finished at number two and three with 38 and 27 gold medals respectively.

Image: JackWoolley/Insta

