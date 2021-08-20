Irish Swimmer Patrick Flanagan Feels 'gutted' After Wheelchair Damaged En Route To Tokyo

A passionate swimmer from Ireland named Patrick Flanagan said that he was 'gutted' after his wheelchair had been broken en route to the Japanese capital Tokyo for participating in the 2020 Paralympic Games. The Irish swimmer had boarded a flight from Ireland to London to catch a connecting flight to Japan for the Paralympics which get underway next Tuesday, i.e., August 24.

It so happened that Patrick Flanagan had taken to his official Twitter handle and posted a couple of images of the broken wheels of his wheelchair. The Irishman wrote that while he had landed in London's Heathrow airport on his way to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games, his chair was destroyed. Furthermore, the 23-year-old added that his chair is his 'independence' and to be left in an oversized airport chair is 'degrading'.

Yday, I landed in Heathrow on my way to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games. My chair was destroyed. My chair is my independence and to be left in an over sized airport chair is degrading. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/3JfEwnaciZ — Patrick Flanagan (@PatrickFlan) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Patrick Flanagan also mentioned that the staff in Heathrow were extremely 'apologetic'. Nonetheless, the swimmer made it clear that unfortunately, an apology does very 'little' for him. An irate Flanagan also added that it is not something that can happen to wheelchair users and that it is 'unacceptable'.

"I'm gutted to have to start out my Paralympic journey like this but I just can't wait to get to Japan, join up with the rest of the team, and put on a performance to be proud of", Patrick Flanagan note read.

As soon as this came to the notice of Heathrow Airport, they came forward and helped the Irish swimmer.

Hi Patrick, we are sorry to hear that your wheelchair was damaged in transit to Heathrow and understand how distressing this would have been. Once our teams were made aware of what had happened on arrival into Heathrow, they did their best to assist with your onward journey.(1/2) — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) August 14, 2021

On the same day, the 23-year-old expressed gratitude to everyone for reaching out to him and then went on to add that luckily, he is getting an older chair flown out and at the same time also added that not all wheelchair users are lucky enough to have a spare.

"The point remains the same, this should never happen!", he added.

Thanks to everyone for reaching out this morning. Luckily I’m getting an older chair flown out today. But not all wheelchair users are lucky enough to have a spare. The point remains the same, this should never happen!



For now, #Tokyo we are coming 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ua4f41aq68 — Patrick Flanagan (@PatrickFlan) August 14, 2021

The event will see participants like legendary swimmers USA's Mckenzie Coan and Jessica Long, and Brazil's Daniel Dias. Also, two-time Paralympic champion Zahra Nemati will try to win another gold in archery. Germany's Markus Rehm will also look to defend his long jump titles. Japan's Sato Tomoki (Para-athletics - marathon) and Team Great Britain's Jordanne Whiley (wheelchair tennis) will hunt for their maiden gold. Indian Para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan will also take part in the 50 m butterfly event. High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be India's flagbearer at the Tokyo Paralympics. He is one of the four Indian medallists at Rio 2016. Two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia will also participate in the Games.