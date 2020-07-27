Ironman Goa, TMM Could Be Hit By COVID-19; 80% Of World's Endurance Events Could Shut Down

The COVID-19 pandemic in March had brought the sporting world to a standstill with athletes from various sports backgrounds having to go on a forced break. For the past two months, sports like football and cricket have been seen slowly returning to normalcy amid strict COVID-19 protocol but the Endurance Sports Industry seems to have been hit by COVID-19 the most. The income for the endurance sports mostly comes from participant registrations and sponsorships. However, with the pandemic bringing the sport to a standstill, it is believed that as many as 50,000 sports events will not be able to survive through to 2021.

Ironman World Championship gets postponed

Recently, the globally celebrated endurance event, the Ironman World Championship and Ironman 70.3 World Championships were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time in the 43-year history of the triathlon event could not be run. Apart from postponing the event, the qualifying window for the 2020 edition of the Ironman World Championship was also extended to provide further qualification opportunities.

How badly have endurance sports been affected by COVID-19?

According to a report by the Endurance Sports Coalition (ESC), more than 80% of endurance event operators in the United States could go out of business by the end of 2020 without further state support. The Endurance Sports Coalition, which was formed in April during the COVID-19 lockdown, comprises of mass participation event organisers such as Ironman, Spartan Race, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series and Tough Mudder.

According to the coalition, the widespread cancellations of endurance events due to coronavirus has made huge damage to the endurance sports business, pushing many operators to the brink of financial disrepair. The endurance events were cancelled not only around the world but even in India where the endurance events industry is trying to gasp its breath.

Endurance Sports Coalition statement on endurance events

According to the report, the ESC in their letter has urged US Congress memberrs to include additional financial support for the sector in the next phase of its pandemic relief legislation, as it will help companies not only sustain jobs but also support the long road to returning to live events. The ESC has claimed that 90% of those jobs could be lost without government support.

The report suggests that a survey of more than 300 endurance sports businesses was conducted by the ESC and Running USA which found out that 92% of the businesses have already cancelled or will cancel their remaining 2020 events.

The report also states that nearly 90% of ESC members have already implemented furloughs, layoffs or pay reductions, with additionally, 82% of businesses that received loans through the US government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), have already depleted those funds. Jeff Matlow, board president of Running USA and a founding member of ESC has said that without additional support, many are at risk of losing their businesses and others are fearful they will have to cancel events well into the future, in Q1 and Q2 of 2021.

Effects of COVID-19 on Tata Mumbai Marathon

Not only around the world but the Endurance Sports Industry In India could be in trouble due to the pandemic. Recently, the second edition of the Ironman 70.3 in Goa was called off due to COVID-19. Participation in Tata promoted events like the Mumbai Marathon, Tata Steel Kolkata 25K will also depend on the longevity of COVID-19. Tata Mumbai Marathon, which is held annually on the third Sunday of January, is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world

The Maruti Suzuki-sponsored Devils Circuit which has been hit among runners is likely to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Not only the Devils Circuit, but the existence of other big and small organisations also depends on mass participation. Although nothing has been officially announced by the likes of Procam, the fate of the events lies in the hands of COVID-19 numbers dropping in the near future and confidence in the general public returning quickly, which seems unlikely.

