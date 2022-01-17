Is Decision On Lewis Hamilton's F1 Future Coming Soon? Who'll Replace Him If He Quits?

After losing the final race of the 2021 world drivers’ championship under controversial circumstances, Lewis Hamilton is rumoured to be contemplating his Formula One future. Despite the fact that Hamilton himself has not spoken anything regarding his retirement, speculations have circulated that the British driver is planning to leave the sport following his shocking defeat at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix late last year. The rumours found more support after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he is unsure whether Hamilton will return for the 2022 season.

Hamilton was disappointed after the race last month because he was unable to win his record-breaking eighth championship. After leading for 57 laps at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton undoubtedly believed he had all but clinched yet another Formula One championship. When Nicholas Latifi collided with the wall and the safety car was called in, everything for Hamilton flipped upside down as Max Verstappen, with a fresher set of tyres, was able to overtake the Briton and win his maiden drivers' championship.

When is a decision on Hamilton's future coming?

A decision on Hamiton's future in Formula One is likely to come in a couple of weeks. With pre-season testing set to begin in February, Hamilton's decision on his Formula One future is expected to be made before that. The Bahrain Grand Prix will kick off the new season in March. meanwhile, some reports have already suggested that he will be back with Mercedes for the 2020 season.

Potential candidates to replace Hamilton if he quits

If Hamilton decides to break his contract with Mercedes and becomes unavailable, Mercedes may recruit former driver Valtteri Bottas for the 2022 season. Mercedes has Hamilton under contract until next year. Bottas has worked with Mercedes for five years and is familiar with the team's operations, giving him an advantage over other possibilities to replace Hamilton for the 2022 season. However, if Mercedes does bring Bottas back, it will not be a long-term solution.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is another potential candidate who could replace Hamilton at Mercedes for the 2022 season. Nyck de Vries, the current member of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, is another name that has popped up ever since Hamilton's F1 future has come under doubt. Esteban Ocon of Alpine is also amongst the potential candidates to replace Hamilton at Mercedes this year.

Image: AP