Is Derrick Gore Related To Frank Gore? NFL Fans Raise Query After 'Gore Duo' Get Deals

On Tuesday, May 5, Los Angeles Chargers announced the signing of running back Derrick Gore ahead of the 2020 NFL season. A day later, on Wednesday, New York Jets announced the signing of a free-agent running back, Frank Gore, in a one-year deal. With that, NFL fans started speculating about the 'Gore duo', posing a question 'Is Derrick Gore related to Frank Gore?

Frank Gore is a household name in the NFL and is considered a strong pass rusher despite his age. However, for casual fans, Derrick Gore is a relatively unknown name who sprung to the scene only in the 2019 NFL draft.

Frank Gore has been in the league so long I had to check if Derrick Gore was his son. — Oscar Aparicio (@BetterRivals) August 30, 2019

So, Is Derrick Gore related to Frank Gore? Frank Gore Jets Contract and early career

Unlike what fans are speculating, Frank Gore is not related to Derrick Gore. Frank Gore is based out of Miami, Florida while Derrick Gore used to represent Alabama. Frank Gore's son, Frank Gore Jr., was born in 2002 in Miami and plays at running back for the University of Southern Mississippi. Meanwhile, as mentioned, Frank Gore will be playing for the Jets in the 2020 NFL season.

Is Derrick Gore related to Frank Gore? Derrick Gore's early career

While Derrick Gore plays running back just like Frank Gore and Frank Gore Jr., no links suggest the new Chargers star is related to Frank Gore. Derrick Gore finished his college career at Louisiana-Monroe after playing for Alabama. Unlike Frank Gore, who is an accomplished player in the NFL, Derrick Gore is just finding his feet in the big league.

Frank was signed by the Chargers after he spent the previous one with Washington Redskins' practice squad. Derrick would be hoping to replicate Frank's illustrious career in the NFL.

Is Derrick Gore related to Frank Gore? How many teams have Frank Gore played for?

Speaking of Frank Gore's NFL career, the five-time Pro Bowler started his NFL career with San Francisco 49ers before playing for Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and now New York Jets. Frank made his name with the 49ers, playing 10 seasons at San Fransisco and leading his side to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012, albeit a loss to the Ravens. The Frank Gore rushing record for 15,289 yards puts him at No. 3 in all-time rushing yards list ahead of NFL legends like Barry Sanders and Curtis Martin. Gore is only behind Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) in the list.

NFL's all-time leading rushers:

1) Emmitt Smith: 18,355

2) Walter Payton: 16,726

3) New #Jets RB Frank Gore: 15,347 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 5, 2020

Currently, the oldest running back in the league, Frank Gore could potentially snatch a few records under his name before finally calling time on his career. He will continue to extend his NFL record for the most rushing yards (6,508) by a running back over the age of 30. Gore could also surpass Hall of Famers Marcus Allen for most rushing yards at the age of 37. Allen's record currently stands at 505 yards.

Frank Gore Jets Contract: Jets sign Frank Gore

The Jets announced the signing of Frank Gore on Wednesday after it was reported the franchise beat competition from other teams to acquire the free agent. Last year, Frank Gore rushed for 599 yards in 16 games for the Bills, having played as a starter in the opening five weeks. He also completed two touchdowns for Buffalo without registering any fumbles. The 36-year-old is expected to play backup to starter Le'Veon Bell.

Standout veteran RB Frank Gore is signing a 1-year deal with the Jets, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Gore will be reunited with his former coach Adam Gase, with whom he spent the 2018 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2020

