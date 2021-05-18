Is Hughie Fury Related To Tyson Fury? Tyson Fury Family Information

A couple of months ago, at the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev event, Hughie Fury defeated Mariusz Wach via unanimous decision, taking his boxing record to 25-3. By doing so, the 26-year-old once again became a top heavyweight contender, with many claiming that he will soon be rubbing shoulders with his cousin and current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. However, Hughie still has a long way ahead of him before he could get a title shot, with Tyson having huge expectations from his cousin.

Is Hughie Fury related to Tyson Fury? Who is Hughie Fury?

Considering Hughie is Tyson’s cousin, he hails from a boxing family. Tyson's father was a professional boxer, who hailed a record of 8-4-1. The Gypsy King’s half-brother Tommy Fury also made his pro debut a couple of years ago and is currently undefeated with five wins. Both brothers have repeatedly stated that they want to be as iconic as the ‘Klitschko brother’ (Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko), who dominated the heavyweight division for years.

Tyson Fury family background

Apart from Tyson’s family, Hughie’s father Pater is also a known name in the boxing community. Peter has been training his son since his teens and has also helped Tyson to prepare for many fights. Most notably, Peter trained the Gypsy King for his world title win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Tyson Fury still considers the Klitschko fight as the biggest win of his career, stating that it’s ‘dream come true’.

Who is Hughie Fury: Hughie’s impressive resume

Before turning into a professional boxer, Hughie Fury made a name for himself in the amateur circuit, defeating many big names. He also represented England at the Youth World Championships in 2012, winning gold in the super-heavyweight division. Currently, Hughie boasts a 25 fight win record, 14 of which came via knockout.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua date and venue announced

While Hughie is recovering from the injuries he suffered from his last fight, Tyson Fury is training for one of the biggest fights of his career. The Gypsy King is set to fight fellow champ Anthony Joshua in a title unification bout, which is set to take place later this year. Earlier, the WBC champion confirmed the details of the bout, saying that the clash is “100% on” for August 14 in Saudi Arabia. The bout is being hailed as the biggest bout in heavyweight history as this will be the first time all the straps will be on the line.

Image Source: Hughie Fury/ Instagram