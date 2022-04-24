Is It The End Of The Road For Tyson Fury? What Will Happen To His WBC Title If He Retires?

The World Boxing Council (WBC) and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, retained his title on Saturday night by earning a TKO win over fellow British boxer and the interim champion, Dilllian Whyte. Fury knocked down Whyte at 2:59 of the sixth round of the bout, held in front of a 90,000 stong crowd at the Wembley Stadium in London. Following the brutal finish of the match, Fury raised his right hand in celebration and later announced that the heavyweight title bout was the last fight of his career.

“This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King, What a way to go out,” Fury was quoted saying in the post-match interview, as per AP. Fury was seen celebrating with his team and posing for pictures with his kids, wearing the red-and-white colors of England on the occasion of St. George’s Day. Meanwhile, Fury ended his controversial 14-year-long professional boxing career, after defeating the long-time mandatory challenger Whyte, which was rather a step down from his previous fights.

What will happen to Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title?

Before the fight against Whyte, Fury featured in a gripping trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder in the UN. If Fury does decide to bring an end to his professional career, the WBC and Ring Magazine championship belts will be vacated and will be up for grabs for the other boxers on the marquee heavyweight division. However, Fury will go down as the greatest British heavyweight boxer of all time, and a largely lucrative bout against Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua is the only thing, which might prompt him to not retire.

The Ukrainian boxer Usyk defeated Joshua last September to pick up the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts and is preparing for a rematch against Joshua. He left Ukraine after helping the country in its defence against the invasion by Russia. “I’ve never experienced anything like that before — I messed up my ring walk,” said Fury, who earlier came out to the ring in a red-white gown. At the same time, Fury added, “He (Whyte) didn’t just fight a world champion in this game, I’m a legend ... what a way to top it all off.” In the meantime, he was asked to re-confirm his retirement, to which he answered, “I definitely think so”.

(Image: AP)