Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Camila Kendra? Here's What The Model's Representative Says

Reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the most successful drivers in the sport as a result of winning seven Drivers' Championships. Because of Hamilton's popularity, there are always rumours floating around as to who the British driver is currently dating, especially because of his long list of previous relationships.

'Is Lewis Hamilton dating Camila Kendra?' is recently one of the most frequently asked questions on the internet after the model reportedly wore the Mercedes F1 driver's shirt and spent some time at his house.

Is Lewis Hamilton dating Camila Kendra? Model's source answers

Camila Kendra is a model who recently split from Tyler Cameron, who is an American television personality famous for his role in 'The Bachelorette.'

Since the model was seen spending time with Lewis Hamilton at his home, speculations arose that the two could be dating each other. However, the model's representative emphatically denied such claims. While giving a statement to US Weekly Tuesday, Kendra's representative said, "Camila and Lewis are absolutely not dating. They are just friends and nothing more."

Why did rumours of Lewis Hamilton dating Camila Kendra arise?

Camila Kendra raised speculations earlier this month after she posted pictures on her Instagram handle, where she appeared to be at Lewis Hamilton's house. Kendra was seen wearing a flannel shirt, a shirt that Hamilton was once photographed in. However, reports suggest that the shirt belonged to Tyler Cameron and that the photos were taken when he and Kendra were dating and spending time at Hamilton's house. Kendra's source further clarified that "she was not staying alone with Lewis at his house."

Lewis Hamilton's previous relationships

While Lewis Hamilton is well known for dating Nicole Scherzinger for eight years before splitting up in 2015, he has also dated several other women. The list of women includes models Barbara Palvin, Winnie Harlow and Kendall Jenner, and singers Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora.

The seven-time Drivers' Champion has also reportedly dated socialite Sofia Richie. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Russian model Viktoria Odintcova claimed in July 2020 that she had a romantic relationship with Hamilton shortly after he broke up with his long-term girlfriend.