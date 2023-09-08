Is Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes despite signing new two-year deal? Here's what we know

Lewis Hamilton doesn't want to stop his engine. The British F1 driver recently penned a new two-year deal with Mercedes which will allow him to keep his spot intact until 2025. The 38-year-old currently has seven Formula One World titles in his tally.

Lewis Hamilton penned a two-year deal with Mercedes

The contract extension means Hamilton would remain a Mercedes driver well past his 40th birthday and he can continue his quest to break Michael Schumacher's record to lift his record eighth title. Max Verstappen has taken a huge lead with 364 points this season and unless something drastic happens, the German will run away with the title once against which will be his third straight championship.

Formula One racer Max Verstappen wins Italian GP for record 10th straight F1 victory

In the Constructor's Championship too, Red Bull is way ahead of Mercedes, having gained a lead double that of Mercedes. Despite his recent contract extension, Hamilton hinted his priorities could change off the racing track.

The British F1 driver raised questions about his near future

As quoted by Sky Sports, "In terms of long-term, I'm thinking about my next contract - what that will look like, how long that will be. I plan to be here for a while.

"But it could change. I could come back next year and be like 'damn it'. Who knows? You never know where you are going to be in life but right now I'm very focused on staying positive every day. I know that's not easy for anyone.

"Staying fit and healthy and trying to find that balance of enjoying yourself and your work - balance with family life and all those sort of things. I think I've got a pretty decent balance right now. That's enabling me to really love what I'm doing."

Formula One will return with the Singapore Grand Prix with the first practice session scheduled to be held on 15th September. Hamilton will seek to bridge the gap between him and the top three, as his last F1 Championship title came back in 2020.