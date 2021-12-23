Is Lewis Hamilton Retiring? 7-time Champion Takes 'final Decision' On Quitting Formula 1

After speculations of Lewis Hamilton's retirement surfaced following his disputed loss in the Abu Grand Prix, the British racing driver has reportedly opted not to quit Formula One as of yet. According to motorsport.com, Hamilton has notified Mercedes of his decision to stay in Formula One until at least 2023. In July of this year, the 36-year-old had signed a contract extension to remain with Mercedes for another two years.

The speculations concerning Hamilton's retirement were fueled by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's refusal to give any definitive answers when asked if Hamilton intended to retire after his loss at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Wolff told reporters that Hamilton would never be able to recover from the pain he felt last Sunday after losing his record-breaking eighth championship title due to some contentious race control directives.

What happened at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

After the race on Sunday, Hamilton was disappointed as he couldn't win his record eighth title. Hamilton undoubtedly felt that he had all but won his record-breaking eighth Formula One title after leading for 57 laps at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. However, everything turned upside down for Hamilton when Nicholas Latifi collided with the wall and the safety car was brought in. Hamilton was no longer 7 seconds behind Max Verstappen.

When the lapped vehicles were permitted to unlap themselves, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was within striking distance of Hamilton, and he took advantage of the opportunity to pass the Mercedes driver in the last lap. Hamilton finished second on the podium and, as a result, lost the Drivers' Championship to Verstappen, who was tied with him in points heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

When Verstappen was asked about Hamilton's potential retirement from the sport, the Dutch racer said that he would like to see Hamilton race again next year.

"I can understand that the first few days after a race like that you're not happy but you should also understand this is racing. I think he should just look back at what he has achieved already. That should give him a lot of comfort and should also be that drive to just keep on going because he is still trying to challenge for that eighth title and for sure he can do that again next year. So I don't see any reason why to give up or stop now," Verstappen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Image: AP