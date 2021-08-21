Is Lewis Hamilton Retiring From F1? British Driver Drops Huge Hint Regarding His Future

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's bid to win the eighth Formula 1 Championship is currently on track. However, his nearest rival Max Verstappen is right behind his heels and is just eight points behind him before taking the top spot. The Hamilton Verstappen rivalry will continue with both the drivers will be back in action this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix which not only marks the resumption of the season but is also the first race of the season’s second triple-header. Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton had dropped a huge hint on his stay in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his retirement plan

Hamilton's journey with Mercedes started way back in 2013 and since then the partnership has only become stronger with the British Driver going onto win 6 World Championship titles (2014, 2015 and 2017-2020). Ahead of the season, Hamilton signed a contract with the Mercedes team for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, however, the question is whether he will still be at the top of his game in his next two seasons.

Recently during an interview with Formula for Success podcast, Hamilton said, "You have to do what you are passionate about and what you enjoy. For me personally, there was a point where it all got too serious and so I started to ask myself if I was still right. It's true that I'm in a very competitive environment, but when the visor goes down and the car is started, I have the biggest smile, even after so many years in racing." He further added, "If there’s ever a day that that doesn’t happen, I don’t get that smile, I know that it’s done and I need to move on to something else."

Is Lewis Hamilton dating Camila Kendra?

While Hamilton is focused on getting his hands on the eighth title, the rumour mill has begun to spin over his connection with Camila Kendra. The model raised speculations earlier this month after she posted pictures on her Instagram handle, where she appeared to be at Lewis Hamilton's house. However, the model's representative emphatically denied such claims. While giving a statement to US Weekly Tuesday, Kendra's representative said, "Camila and Lewis are absolutely not dating. They are just friends and nothing more."