Is Lewis Hamilton Retiring From F1? Toto Wolff Provides Update On 7-time World Champion

Lewis Hamilton's bid for the eighth F1 Drivers World championship was dashed by Max Verstappen during the last lap of Abu Dhabi GP as the Red Bull pipping the Mercedes rival. The loss was pretty hard to digest for the Mercedes team as well as Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff giving an update on the F1 future of seven-time World Champion.

Is Lewis Hamilton retiring? Toto Wolff provides update

While there is no official word on Lewis Hamilton's retirement, Sky Sports in its report has stated that Toto Wolff while speaking on Lewis Hamilton's future has said that the British driver will never overcome the pain caused by the loss during Abu Dhabi GP. Lewis Hamilton signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes earlier in the season. He said,

"I would very much hope Lewis continues racing because he is the greatest driver of all time. As a racer his heart will say I need to continue because he's at the peak of his game. But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday. He is a man with clear values."

Mercedes withdraws appeal against Red Bull

The Mercedes Formula 1 team on Thursday took to their official Twitter handle and revealed their decision to drop the appeal against Red Bull after loss in the Abu Dhabi GP. Max Verstappen, on fresh tyres, overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of Abu Dhabi to claim the race win and also the world title after a controversial Safety Car restart procedure.

As per a report by Daily Mail, Hamilton has conveyed to Mercedes that he doesn’t want to win his eighth championship title in the court. Whereas, the 2021 constructors championship title winners withdrew their appeal against Hamilton’s controversial loss during the title-deciding race at the Yas Marina circuit. At the same time, a statement on Wednesday by the World Motor Sport Council has asked the Silver Arrows team to learn lessons from the season and avert from the underlying appeal. The report suggests Hamilton is the key to the decision as the Brit thinks it would be in the best interest of F1 not to go down the legal route.