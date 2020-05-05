Is Marshawn Lynch Re-signing With Seattle Seahawks? 'Beast Mode' Eyes Sensational Return

Mere months after leaving Seattle Seahawks for the second time, running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly eyeing a third return to the NFL franchise. Marshawn Lynch confirmed to ESPN that his agent has been in talks with the Seahawks for a potential return. The running back came out of retirement last year to sign a one-year deal with the injury-struck Seahawks. The 34-year-old made one regular-season appearance and two playoff appearances before entering free agency.

Marshawn Lynch NFL comeback? Marshawn Lynch Seahawks contract discussions

Speaking to ESPN, Marshawn Lynch confirmed that he is not looking to retire, but is aiming for a swift return to the NFL. Lynch said, "Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected. But just as far as right now, what I do know is, I'm a keep it solid. My agent (Doug Hendrickson) has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens."

Lynch further hinted that the talks between his agent and the Seahawks are just preliminary and he won't be too upset if a move fails to materialise. "If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is," he said. "And if not, s***, I'm looking good. So I ain't really tripping too much."

Is Marshawn Lynch returning to Seahawks? Marshawn Lynch Seahawks contract

A Marshawn Lynch return to the Seahawks could be welcome news to the franchise as the running back was a key player on the Seattle roster during his first stint. Lynch joined the Seahawks from Buffalo Bills in 2010. He spent six productive seasons at Seattle, winning the Super Bowl in 2014. He left the franchise for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 before retiring a year later. Last year, Lynch decided to come out of retirement to aid Seahawks' run in the playoffs. In three appearances, Lynch recorded four touchdowns and completed 67 rushing yards. Marshawn Lynch's second stint at Seahawks came to end after the franchise lost the NFC Divisional round to the Green Bay Packers.

Marshawn Lynch return: Marshawn Lynch Seahawks contract

Again, Marshawn Lynch is the only player whom #Seahawks would give a special, partial-season deal to. Again. Plus, a bonus right now: there are no OTAs or minicamps to miss. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 5, 2020

As for the Seahawks, reports suggest the franchise could be tempted to re-sign the free-agent especially considering GM John Schneider is looking for a veteran running back option in the roster. With two of the starting RBs in Seahawks roster - Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny - coming off long-term injuries, Marshawn Lynch could potentially be a viable option. According to reports, the five-time Pro Bowler will stand to make a base salary of around $1.05 million if he were to sign a new contract with Seattle.

