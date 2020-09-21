Is Marshawn Lynch Still Playing? Retirement Rumours Hound Beast Mode's NFL Future

Is Marshawn Lynch still playing football? Or has the 'Beast Mode' retired already? NFL fans, particularly fans of Seattle Seahawks, are frequently looking for answers on Marshawn Lynch future in the NFL. The 2020 NFL season has officially started and the Seahawks have made a flying a start to the season without the 34-year-old running back.

Currently fully stocked in the RB position, Seahawks don't appear to have the need to sign Lynch. However, things could change drastically if Seattle picks up a few injuries during the course of the season. Just as it happened last year when they recruited Marshawn Lynch as a last-minute signing to their playoffs roster.

That begs the same question again - Where does Marshawn Lynch's future lie in 2020?

To get Marshawn Lynch retirement rumours out of the way, the 34-year-old hasn't officially announced his retirement in the NFL. In fact, Beast Mode is still classified as an unrestricted free agent this season, as is former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick. Earlier this year, Lynch told ESPN to "expect the unexpected" as anything can happen in football. The former Super Bowl champ said his agent, Doug Hendrickson, had been in discussions with the Seahawks over a third return to his beloved franchise.

"If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s***, I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much," Marshawn Lynch addressing a potential third return to Seattle.

Marshawn Lynch Seahawks return?

Since the interview in May, however, nothing really suggested Seattle were close to handing a contract to the 34-year-old this season. Seattle Seahawks are currently stocked in the RB position with the likes of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde the prime starters while Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas making up the numbers. Should an unfortunate injury occur during the course of the season, Seahawks appear to be stocked. However, if two or more players get injured, the Seahawks might make another similar arrangement with Lynch.

Lynch returned to the NFL during the final week of the 2019 regular season, signing a short term deal with the team. He played the final game of the season for Seattle before featuring in the team's both postseason games. Lynch reportedly made close to $120,000 in his three-game stint with Seattle, where he carried 30 times for 67 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Despite being 34, the five-time Pro Bowler still has enough left in his tank to help the Seahawks or, as a matter of fact, any other franchise in times of an injury crisis. Whether a need for an emergency RB arises this season, is something only time will tell.

(Image Credits: Seahawks Twitter Handle)