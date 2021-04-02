Is Mookie Betts Playing Tonight Vs Rockies? MVP Hopeful Key To Dodgers' Comeback

The Los Angeles Dodgers got their 2021 campaign off to the worse possible start, falling to the Colorado Rockies on the MLB Opening Day. The defending champions fell to an 8-5 defeat at Coors Field and will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 with the series hanging in the balance. Mookie Betts will be key to the Dodgers' chances of bouncing back when they take the field on Friday night (Saturday IST). Here's the Mookie Betts injury update:

Mookie Betts return: Is Mookie Betts playing tonight?

Mookie Betts and Los Angeles Dodgers did not have start their envisioned on MLB Opening Day, as they stumbled against the Colorado Rockies. The defending champions were dealt with an 8-5 defeat, with Chris Owings putting the Dodgers to the sword. Owings had three hits with three at-bats, starting the season with a 2.667 OPS to help the Rockies clinch an unlikely win. Mookie Betts had a quiet game, scoring one run with six at-bats, with a .833 OPS, much lower than his Dodgers average of .925.

The 28-year-old is an MVP contender for this season and will hope to bounce back in game 2, and help the Dodgers level the series on Friday night. Betts had a brilliant season last time out, playing 55 games, with 219 at-bats, scoring 47 runs with .292 Hits/At Bats, with a .927 OPS. While the numbers aren't as high as the ones during his years at Boston Red Sox, the season was truncated to 60 games last year, seriously affecting Betts numbers.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old helping the Los Angeles Dodgers lift the World Series last year, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays. So the 'Is Mookie Betts playing tonight?' answer is yes for the time being, which will relieve fans who were wondering when is Mookie Betts coming back to full fitness. The Mookie Betts return has been nothing short of remarkable. The Mookie Betts injury in the finger last season had dented his team largely.

MLB live: Dodgers vs Rockies live streaming

To answer the 'How to watch MLB live?' query, in India, there will be no MLB live stream game between the Blue Jays and the Yankees. Live updates and scores can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the UK, however, MLB 2021 games will be telecasted on BT Sport and will be made available through their various channels including BT Sport ESPN. In the USA, the game will telecast live on ESPN. The Dodgers vs Rockies live stream will also be available on MLB.TV.

(Image Courtesy: Los Angeles Dodgers Twitter)