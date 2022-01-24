Is Tom Brady Retiring? NFL Star Addresses Future Plans Post Buccaneers' Playoff Defeat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dream of becoming the NFL's first repeat Super Bowl champion in almost two decades ended with a loss to Los Angeles Rams. The Divisional Round playoff game which was played at Raymond James Stadium saw the Buccaneers lose the game 27-30 against the Rams. With the season now done and dusted the question remains whether Tom Brady will extend his playing career.

There have been talks going about Tom Brady retirement with the seven-time Super Bowl champion deep into his 40s. Recently, the NFL legend gave clarity on his retirement plans.

Tom Brady retirement: Will NFL legend play next season?

Tom Brady had agreed on a two-year deal with the Buccaneers after making the stunning decision to end his two-decade spell with the New England Patriots, which saw him win six Super Bowl titles. He had signed a contract extension with the team which would keep him with the team through 2022.

NFL Network's Willie McGinest had asked Brady during a one-on-one interview about whether he will have to set a new goal now that he's approaching the age of 45. Brady in his reply said, "I felt like then that was a great goal to set and I still have that goal of wanting to get to 45. We'll see how it goes. I think I'm pretty much in [uncharted] territory."

A person close to Brady while speaking to NFL website explained Tom Brady's mentality. He said, "At the end of the year, he'll put the emotions aside, let them pass, then make a decision about whether he wants to return. One cannot anticipate what it will be".

Tom Brady career

Brady holds almost all NFL records for a quarterback and is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time. Tom Brady is a 7-time Super Bowl champion, 5-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player,3-time NFL MVP and also has many more accolades to his name. He is also the first-ever quarterback to be named into the All-Decade team on two separate occasions. He also broke the record of most touchdown passed overtaking Drew Brees. He recently became the National Football League's all-time passing yard age leader.