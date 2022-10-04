UFC is gearing up to host the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event later this month at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, United Arab Emirates. The much anticipated live event will be headlined by the lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Charles heads into the bout on the back of a 33-8-0 record, and after being ripped off the title in his last PPV event.

The Brazilian fighter missed weight by a whisker ahead of his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May and was stripped off his belt. However, he went on to defeat Gaethje by submission and will now fight Makhachev in UAE with the lightweight title on the line. Makhachev meanwhile has a record of 22-1-0 in his career.

More exciting matchups at UFC 280

This seems to be a promising main event for the much-hyped fight card as Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight win streak, while the former champion is riding high on an 11-fight win streak. Alongside the main event, the entire fight card for UFC 280 consists of matchups which possibly makes this the best fight card of the year.

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his title against TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event at UFC 280. In the meantime, crowd favorite Sean O’Malley will look to continue his domination in the bantamweight division, with his fight against former champion Petr Yan. Beneil Deriush and Mateusz Gamrot will also lock horns in a lightweight bout, while Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot fight in the women’s flyweight division to wrap up the main card.

Meanwhile, the prelims are also up for exciting matchups, including that of Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady in the welterweight division. Having said that, here are the schedule, match card, and live streaming details for UFC 280 PPV.

UFC 280, Oliviera vs Makhachev- Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

UFC 280: Schedule and Live Streaming

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Schedule:

Early Prelims - 6:30 PM IST

Prelims- 7:30 PM IST

Main Card- 11:30 PM IST

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV