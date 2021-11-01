Last Updated:

Ishant Sharma And Dutee Chand Post Photos After Receiving Arjuna Awards; See Pics

Apart from Ishant Sharma and Dutee Chand, 26 other athletes from various disciplines were presented the Arjuna Award at Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi on Monday.

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma and athlete Dutee Chand turned to social media on Monday to share photos of themselves after receiving the Arjuna Award. The 33-year-old Indian pacer shared a picture on the microblogging site, Twitter, where he can be seen posing with the award. Ishant thanked the Ministry of Sports for the prestigious award. Dutee Chand also shared photos of her trophy and thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, Ministry of Sports for providing support in building her career. 

Apart from Ishant Sharma and Dutee Chand, 26 other athletes from various disciplines were presented the Arjuna Award at Ashoka Hotel, News Delhi on Monday. The names of the awardees were originally announced virtually in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other restrictions related to the lockdown that was subsequently imposed by the government to control the outbreak, the awards were physically presented today. Indian women's team cricketer Deepti Sharma also received the Arjuna Award for her accomplishments in sports. 

Arjuna Award Winners list

Atanu Das - Archery 
Dutee Chand - Athletics 
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - Badminton 
Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty - Badminton 
Vishesh Bhriguvanshi - Basketball 
Subedar Manish Kaushik - Boxing 
Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing 
Ishant Sharma - Cricket 
Deepti Sharma - Cricket 
Sawant Ajay Anant - Equestrian 
Sandesh Jhingan - Football 
Aditi Ashok - Golf 
Akashdeep Singh - Hockey 
Deepika - Hockey 
Shivendra Pratap Santosh Singh - Hockey 
Deepak - Kabaddi 
Kale Sarika Sudhakar - Kho Kho 
Dattu Baban Bhokanal - Rowing 
Manu Bhaker - Shooting 
Saurabh Chaudhary - Shooting 
Madhurika Suhas Patkar - Table Tennis 
Divij Sharan - Tennis 
Shiva Keshavan - Winter Sports 
Divya Kakran - Wrestling 
Rahul Aware - Wrestling 
Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Para-Swimming 
Sandeep - Para Athletics 
Manish Narwal - Para Shooting 

