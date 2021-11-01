Ishant Sharma And Dutee Chand Post Photos After Receiving Arjuna Awards; See Pics

Quick links:
Image: IshantSharma/DuteeChand/Twitter
Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma and athlete Dutee Chand turned to social media on Monday to share photos of themselves after receiving the Arjuna Award. The 33-year-old Indian pacer shared a picture on the microblogging site, Twitter, where he can be seen posing with the award. Ishant thanked the Ministry of Sports for the prestigious award. Dutee Chand also shared photos of her trophy and thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, Ministry of Sports for providing support in building her career.
Extremely grateful and honoured to receive the #ArjunaAward 2020! Congratulations to fellow awardees for the same!— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 1, 2021
Special thanks to Ministry of Sports for this prestigious award and to all of you for your constant support and love!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/guz5WqxO1M
Today I received the trophy of Arjuna Award, though the award I have already received last year on virtual mode. Thanks to @Naveen_Odisha Sir, @achyuta_samanta Sir, @sports_odisha & @IndiaSports for all their support in building my career. pic.twitter.com/rInPjqWbvz— Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) November 1, 2021
Apart from Ishant Sharma and Dutee Chand, 26 other athletes from various disciplines were presented the Arjuna Award at Ashoka Hotel, News Delhi on Monday. The names of the awardees were originally announced virtually in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other restrictions related to the lockdown that was subsequently imposed by the government to control the outbreak, the awards were physically presented today. Indian women's team cricketer Deepti Sharma also received the Arjuna Award for her accomplishments in sports.
Atanu Das - Archery
Dutee Chand - Athletics
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - Badminton
Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty - Badminton
Vishesh Bhriguvanshi - Basketball
Subedar Manish Kaushik - Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing
Ishant Sharma - Cricket
Deepti Sharma - Cricket
Sawant Ajay Anant - Equestrian
Sandesh Jhingan - Football
Aditi Ashok - Golf
Akashdeep Singh - Hockey
Deepika - Hockey
Shivendra Pratap Santosh Singh - Hockey
Deepak - Kabaddi
Kale Sarika Sudhakar - Kho Kho
Dattu Baban Bhokanal - Rowing
Manu Bhaker - Shooting
Saurabh Chaudhary - Shooting
Madhurika Suhas Patkar - Table Tennis
Divij Sharan - Tennis
Shiva Keshavan - Winter Sports
Divya Kakran - Wrestling
Rahul Aware - Wrestling
Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Para-Swimming
Sandeep - Para Athletics
Manish Narwal - Para Shooting