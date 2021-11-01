Ishant Sharma And Dutee Chand Post Photos After Receiving Arjuna Awards; See Pics

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma and athlete Dutee Chand turned to social media on Monday to share photos of themselves after receiving the Arjuna Award. The 33-year-old Indian pacer shared a picture on the microblogging site, Twitter, where he can be seen posing with the award. Ishant thanked the Ministry of Sports for the prestigious award. Dutee Chand also shared photos of her trophy and thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, Ministry of Sports for providing support in building her career.

Extremely grateful and honoured to receive the #ArjunaAward 2020! Congratulations to fellow awardees for the same!



Special thanks to Ministry of Sports for this prestigious award and to all of you for your constant support and love!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/guz5WqxO1M — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 1, 2021

Today I received the trophy of Arjuna Award, though the award I have already received last year on virtual mode. Thanks to @Naveen_Odisha Sir, @achyuta_samanta Sir, @sports_odisha & @IndiaSports for all their support in building my career. pic.twitter.com/rInPjqWbvz — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) November 1, 2021

Apart from Ishant Sharma and Dutee Chand, 26 other athletes from various disciplines were presented the Arjuna Award at Ashoka Hotel, News Delhi on Monday. The names of the awardees were originally announced virtually in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other restrictions related to the lockdown that was subsequently imposed by the government to control the outbreak, the awards were physically presented today. Indian women's team cricketer Deepti Sharma also received the Arjuna Award for her accomplishments in sports.

Arjuna Award Winners list

Atanu Das - Archery

Dutee Chand - Athletics

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - Badminton

Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty - Badminton

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi - Basketball

Subedar Manish Kaushik - Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing

Ishant Sharma - Cricket

Deepti Sharma - Cricket

Sawant Ajay Anant - Equestrian

Sandesh Jhingan - Football

Aditi Ashok - Golf

Akashdeep Singh - Hockey

Deepika - Hockey

Shivendra Pratap Santosh Singh - Hockey

Deepak - Kabaddi

Kale Sarika Sudhakar - Kho Kho

Dattu Baban Bhokanal - Rowing

Manu Bhaker - Shooting

Saurabh Chaudhary - Shooting

Madhurika Suhas Patkar - Table Tennis

Divij Sharan - Tennis

Shiva Keshavan - Winter Sports

Divya Kakran - Wrestling

Rahul Aware - Wrestling

Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Para-Swimming

Sandeep - Para Athletics

Manish Narwal - Para Shooting

