Adesanya Vs Jones Feud Gets Deeply Personal As Israel Talks About Jon’s Deceased Mother

The war of words between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones escalated once more when The Stylebender and Bones included their parents in their back-and-forth. Things got personal after Jon Jones tweeted about Izzy’s father, writing that he wonders if Oluwafemi believes that his son (Israel Adesanya) is ready to fight someone as good as him, “a genuine all-time great by any standard.” Jon Jones kept making various comments on Israel Adesanya, waiting on The Stylebender’s reply.

Adesanya vs Jones: Israel Adesanya hits back at Jon Jones

Almost two hours later, Israel Adesanya hit back at Jon Jones by bringing his deceased mother Camille into the conversation. “My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become,” Israel Adesanya wrote. Jon Jones's mother Camille died in 2017 from diabetes and he responded by assuring Adesanya that she would be proud of him. He said that his mother was a humanitarian and she would love the things he’s doing at “the care project”.

“Sitting with tens of millions of dollars, children on fire about Jesus Christ, one of the greatest martial artist and world history. Sure my mom is disappointed, why you mad bro?” wrote Jon Jones.

Adesanya vs Jones: Jon Jones slams Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones then slammed Israel Adesanya for talking about his deceased mother while calling him out to a 2021 fight. Jones and Adesanya have long spoken about fighting each other, even though the former light-heavyweight champion recently vacated his title to move to the heavyweights - two weight divisions above Israel Adesanya. Despite this, UFC president Dana White is open to booking a fight between the two icons, claiming that Jones vs Adesanya is “the fight to make.”

Spread ‘em lol

Look at him. Useless example of a human being. All the options but chooses to be a waste man. pic.twitter.com/hYPTFLiOlC — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 6, 2020

Dana White open to book Adesanya vs Jones

In a brief interview with UFC Arabia, Dana White said that it’s all up to Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya, whether they want to make the highly-anticipated fight happen or not. According to various reports, a fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya could only happen if Bones returns to the light-heavyweight and Stylebender gains weight and joins the same division. However, UFC could also book a cross-weight fight.

“That’s the fight to make, 100%. I think that a fight between those two is massive. It doesn’t depend on what I want. It depends on what they want to do,” Dana White added.

Image Source: AP, Adesanya Instagram