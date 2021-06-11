Israel Adesanya Vs Marvin Vettori Purse, Salary: How Much Will The Two Make From UFC 263?

With multiple titles on the stake, UFC 263 is here following weeks of anticipation. We have middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his title against Marvin Vettori in the main card, while flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will take on Brandon Moreno. Nate Diaz will also make his return to the UFC pentagon. Let us take a look at how much money will UFC 263 main event winner earn.

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori purse: What are Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori winnings?

According to reports, exact figures for the UFC 263 purse will not be revealed before the event is done. However, looking at how much was made last time, an estimate can certainly be drawn. As the UFC middleweight title is also on the line for Adesanya, he might earn similar to what he did at UFC 259. He might also make the most money out of the entire event,

How much money will Israel Adesanya make?

According to Fight Streak, Adesanya earned $640,000 in his UFC 259 clash vs Jan Blachowicz. The 31-year-old earned $600,000 from the fight and an additional $40,000 as a bonus from the sponsors. Blachowicz earned $1.04 million in the encounter.

How much money will Marvin Vettori make?

Reports add that Vettori made $180,000 last time at UFC Vegas 23. Vettori made $150,000 in purse, and $30,000 as a signing bonus. He had faced Kevin Hollard for the encounter, who had reportedly made $390,000. For the upcoming event, Vettori can make more money than Vegas 23.

UFC 263 fight card

Main card

Middleweight title bout – Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori

Flyweight title bout – Dieveson Figuierdo vs Brandon Moreno

Welterweight bout – Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight bout – Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight bout – Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

Prelims

Lightweight bout – Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight bout – Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

Women's Flyweight bout – Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight bout – Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu

Early prelims

Women's Bantamweight bout – Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis

Featherweight bout – Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson

Lightweight bout – Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight bout – Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier

UFC 263 date and venue

Date and Time: Main card: Saturday, June 12 EST, 10:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 13, 7:30 AM IST) Preliminary card: Saturday, June 12, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 13, 5:30 AM IST) Early prelims: Saturday, June 12, 6:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 13, 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

