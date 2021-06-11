Israel Adesanya Vs Marvin Vettori Purse, Salary: How Much Will The Two Make From UFC 263?

Quick links:
With multiple titles on the stake, UFC 263 is here following weeks of anticipation. We have middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his title against Marvin Vettori in the main card, while flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will take on Brandon Moreno. Nate Diaz will also make his return to the UFC pentagon. Let us take a look at how much money will UFC 263 main event winner earn.
Your #UFC263 Cold Open is 𝐻𝐸𝑅𝐸.
🏆🇳🇿 @Stylebender vs 🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori 2
🏆🇧🇷 @Daico_Deiveson vs 🇲🇽 @TheAssassinBaby 2
🇬🇧🇯🇲 @Leon_EdwardsMMA vs 🇺🇸 @Nate_Diaz209
[ Saturday LIVE on #ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/dCapuQD1b7 ] pic.twitter.com/Fk29rS4fiP
According to reports, exact figures for the UFC 263 purse will not be revealed before the event is done. However, looking at how much was made last time, an estimate can certainly be drawn. As the UFC middleweight title is also on the line for Adesanya, he might earn similar to what he did at UFC 259. He might also make the most money out of the entire event,
According to Fight Streak, Adesanya earned $640,000 in his UFC 259 clash vs Jan Blachowicz. The 31-year-old earned $600,000 from the fight and an additional $40,000 as a bonus from the sponsors. Blachowicz earned $1.04 million in the encounter.
Reports add that Vettori made $180,000 last time at UFC Vegas 23. Vettori made $150,000 in purse, and $30,000 as a signing bonus. He had faced Kevin Hollard for the encounter, who had reportedly made $390,000. For the upcoming event, Vettori can make more money than Vegas 23.