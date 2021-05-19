Israel Palestine Conflict: Lewis Hamilton Makes Touching Gesture To Support Victims

Lewis Hamilton has stepped to help children affected by the ongoing and tragic Israel Palestine conflict. Hamilton's support message comes days after he spoke of staying clear of posting about conflict, in an attempt to educate himself more. Having clearly given the situation some thought, Hamilton has come through with a message for his fans, having donated to children suffering in the conflict.

Israel Palestine conflict: Twitter supports Lewis Hamilton donation for Palestine

"I'm devasted at what I'm seeing happen between Palestine and Israel," Hamilton wrote, sharing a savethechildren.net link in his tweet. "I hope and pray that we see an end to the fighting. No child should live in fear of violence; to be cowering under their own beds, hoping its not their house that gets hit next".

Fans were impressed with Hamilton's words, happy that he spoke after having read and decided. Many filled his mentioned with GOAT mentions, letting him know he is their favourite for doing what is important. "Thank you @LewisHamilton," wrote one person. "To stand up for the Palestinian when the rest of the world just being quiet about this issue".

Hamilton added that those in positions of influence need to work towards deescalating the situation. He added that he feels powerless, and directed people to people and groups who work towards helping people in such situations. He urged people to donate, letting them know he donated and where he did so people could help as well.

Earlier, Hamilton had shared statistics, which spoke about the number of deaths in Israel and Palestine over the last 13 years.

Massive massive respect to @LewisHamilton



2 days ago he said he didn’t want to comment and pick a side because he wasn’t educated on the issue.



He spent the last 48 hours looking into it, and came out with 2 Instagram stories with the most powerful pro-Palestine images. pic.twitter.com/G7O6VvKybg — ㅤً (@Evertxn) May 15, 2021

What is happening in Palestine?

The Israel Palestinian conflict has existed for decades and years, starting from issues related to lands and borders. The land which is involved was occupied by Jewish minority and Arab majority. However. Jews arrived in an increasing number from the 1920s to 1940s. After the Britishers left, the Jewish leading authorities created Israel.

What the world is witnessing now is violence which is a result of years of tensions being released. The Gaza strip, occupied by Hamas wanting Palestinians to return to their place, was struck with several people (including children) losing their lives. The situation has continued to escalate as Gaza was hit by one thousand missiles. Militant groups have since then sent 2900 rockets Israel's way, while Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in places housing over two million Palestinians.

(Image credits: AP, Lewis Hamilton Twitter, Instagram)