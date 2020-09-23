ISSF To Hold Online International Shooting Championship After Shariff's Historic Success

Taking a cue from Delhi based former India shooter Shimon Sharif's initiative in organising international online shooting championship from June to August, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) is contemplating to hold virtual online competition of its own in the coming days.

'We had successfully organised four online shooting championships': Shimon Sharif'

"We had successfully organised four online shooting championships and a month-long league during the lockdown period, during which top shooters from Indian and abroad participated. It has generated a lot of interest among other shooters and as a result, it has attracted the attention of ISSF, which will be soon holding their own international online shooting championship. The online championship is becoming popular among the shooters and stakeholders of our sport. We will be organising his our virtual tournament on October 3 and 4 in 10 air rifle and air pistol events. Leading gun manufacturers are showing interest in online shooting. Our next month's competition has got the support of Austrian gun manufacturer Steyr which has to it's credit the maximum Olympic medals. The concept has been well appreciated by the shooting fraternity world over," Shimon Sharif said in an exclusive video shared with Republic TV.

'We are expecting more to join in': Sharif

"Many top Indian shooters like Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma, and Olympic and World Championship medalists have participated in the online championship. And we are expecting more to join in. I am eagerly looking forward to the event," Sharif added.

