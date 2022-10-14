ISSF World Championship: Indian Women's Trio Shoots Down Bronze In 25m Pistol Final

Team India opened their tally of medals at the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday with a bronze medal in the 25m Pistol Team Women Junior event. The Indian trio of Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia and Esha Singh won the bronze medal match against Team Germany on Friday amassing a total of 17 points. While India finished third in the event, China won the gold medal match against the Republic of Korea.

The ISSF World Championship kicked off in Cairo on October 12 and is set to conclude on October 25. China currently leads the medal standings with three gold medals to their name. While France, Germany, and Korea follow next with one silver medal each, Hungary is placed fifth with a bronze medal. At the same time, India currently sits fifth in the standings with a bronze medal.

India defeat Germany by a margin of 17-1

Meanwhile, congratulating Team India for their medal-winning feat in the event, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to their social media handle and congratulated the trio.

“ISSF World Championship Cairo,Egypt Update - Results for 25m Pistol Team Women Junior Final. India's Women Team - Esha Singh (TOPS shooter), Namya Kapoor & Vibhuti Bhatia beats Team Germany in Bronze medal match today by 17-1. Congratulations!,” SAI Media tweeted.



ISSF World Championship Cairo,Egypt Update ✅



Results for 25m Pistol Team Women Junior Final👍



🇮🇳's Women Team - Esha Singh (TOPS shooter), Namya Kapoor & Vibhuti Bhatia beats Team Germany in Bronze🥉medal match today by 17-1



Congratulations!#IndianSports #IndianAthletes pic.twitter.com/XA2jdDhD4u — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 14, 2022

At the same time, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) also lauded the Indian trio for the massive achievement while sharing a picture of Naamya, Vibhuti and Esha after their match, alongside coach Rajesh Kumar. “India kick-off their @ISSF_Shooting #worldchampionship Rifle/Pistol campaign with a bronze in the Women’s 25m Pistol Team Junior event. A beaming coach Rajesh Kumar with Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia & @singhesha10 aftr the bronze medal match in #Cairo earlier today. Congrats,” NRAI said.

India kick-off their @ISSF_Shooting #worldchampionship Rifle/Pistol campaign with a bronze in the Women’s 25m Pistol Team Junior event. A beaming coach Rajesh Kumar with Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia & @singhesha10 aftr the bronze medal match in #Cairo earlier today. Congrats🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XDnKhKpaJz — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) October 13, 2022

Further congratulating the Indian trio, NRAI also shared a picture of the team from the podium ceremony. “From left to right, Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia & @singhesha10 atop the @ISSF_Shooting #worldchampionship podium after winning bronze in the Junior Women’s 25m Pistol team competition. Many congratulations once again,” NRAI wrote in the caption.