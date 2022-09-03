Last Updated:

ISSF World Championships: Varun Tomar Replaces Sarabjot Singh In Junior Team

Sarabjot Singh has been replaced by Varun Tomar in the Indian junior team for the ISSF World Championships which is scheduled to be held from October 12-25 in Cairo, Egypt.

Press Trust Of India
ISSF World Championships

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Sarabjot Singh has been replaced by Varun Tomar in the 10m air pistol Indian junior team for the upcoming ISSF World Championships as the former will turn senior just before the premier tournament.

In the Indian squad announced on Friday, Sarabjot was part of the 10m air pistol junior men's team alongside Samrat Rana and Sagar Dangi.

However, having realised that Sarabjot will turn 22 before the start of the tournament, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) replaced him with Tomar.

As per the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), junior shooters are those who will be under the age of 21 on December 31 of the competition year.

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar will be competing in his biggest tournament since the London Games podium as he was on Friday picked in the Indian squad for the World Championships.

The NRAI announced a 48-member Indian rifle and pistol squad for the tournament scheduled from October 12-25 in Cairo, Egypt. PTI AH AH ATK ATK

