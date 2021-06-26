ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Choudhary & Manu Bhaker Clinch Silver In Mixed Team Event

In a proud moment for India, Ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary have bagged a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Osijek on Saturday. Already assured of silver, the Indian duo was at par with Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov at 12-12 before losing the last two series to go down 12-16.

On the other hand, representing the other Indian team in the same event, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma missed out on a bronze medal. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma, who qualified in the third place, were outplayed by Iran's Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi, losing 7-17 in the bronze play-off. Germany, who eventually settled for silver to Bulgaria's gold, shot a combined 575 out of 600 to outdo India who finished with 573. Bulgaria topped the round with 576.

The duo of Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar failed to clear the first qualifying round. They finished a disappointing 15th with a total 624.6. Chaudhary and Bhaker's silver takes India's medal count to three. Both shooters have already won a bronze each.

While Chaudhary had picked a bronze medal in men's 10m air pistol on the opening day, Bhaker alongside Deswal and Rahi Sarnobat had won the bronze in the 10m air pistol women's team event. Russia currently leads the medal tally with three golds as many silver and one bronze.

In Trap Team Women, Gold was won by athletes from India Rajeshwari KUMARI, Manisha KEER, and Shreyasi SINGH who were more accurate than Mariya Dmitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Sarsenkul Rkysbekova from Kazakhstan in the gold medal match.

Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman, and Lakshay from India won Gold in Trap Team Men. Michal Slamka, Adrian Drobny, and Filip Marinov from Slovakia took second place, Victor Khassyanov, Maxim Kolomoyets, and Andrey Mogilevskiy from Kazakhstan - the third.

