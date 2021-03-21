ISSF World Cup: Two More Indian Shooters Test Positive For COVID-19

The Covid-19 scare has struck the Indian camp as two more shooters have tested positive at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun which began at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) on March 19.

The ISSF World Cup is going through a tough time as the number of players who tested Covid-19 positive has reached six on March 21. As per the National Rifle Association of India both the infected are rapid-fire shooters.

On Saturday morning, three shooters including two from the Indian pistol men's team and an international shooter tested positive for COVID-19. While the shooters are in quarantine, their room-mates have been isolated after undergoing the Covid-19 test.

A PTI source close to NRAI said, "The shooters have been sent into isolation as per protocols. Testing is being done on a daily basis and that's why their results have come to light." READ | Shooting powerhouses China, Japan to skip ISSF World Cup in Delhi

"Everything is being done as per the protocols laid down by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and in consultation with its technical director," another NRAI source said.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal bags gold at ISSF World Cup

On March 20, India’s Yashaswini Singh Deswal won the gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup. Chaika of Belarus won the bronze medal with 215.9 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10m air pistol final on the second competition day of the tournament.

A total of 294 shooters from approx 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand, and Turkey, are participating in the ISF World Cup tournament. The ISSF has strictly issued a guideline that states that no spectator is allowed inside the range for the tournament that carries ranking points aiding in Tokyo Olympic qualifications.

(Image Credits: ANI/Representative Image)