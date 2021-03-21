ISSF World Cup: Yashaswini Deswal Wins 2nd Gold For India In 10m Air Pistol Team Event

Seems like Yashaswini Deswal is shooting only for gold at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun which began at Dr. Karni Shooting Range (DKSSR) in New Delhi. Yashaswini Singh Deswal won the second gold medal for the nation in the 10m air pistol event team event.

Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, and Shri Nivetha clinched the Women’s 10M Air Pistol Team event beating Poland by16-8 in the final at the ISSF Shooting World Cup.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police also congratulated Yashaswini Deswal, daughter of ITBP DGP SS Deswal, on winning the second gold on its Twitter handle.

Yashaswini Deswal also won the first gold medal for India

It was Yashaswini Deswal who also won the first gold medal for India at the ISSF Shooting World Cup. On March 20 Yashaswini Deswal overtook Manu Bhaker to win the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event. Yashaswini topped the eight women's final with 238.8 points while Manu had to settle for the silver medal with 236.7. Viktoria Chaika of Belarus bagged the bronze medal with 215.9 points.

The ISSF Shooting World Cup has also been under the Covid-19 scare. On March 21, two more Indian shooters were tested positive for coronavirus at the ongoing International shooting world cup. With this, the toll of Covid-19 positive players have reached 6. Apart from Indian players, one international player has also been tested positive for Covid-19. All the Covid-19 positive shooters have been sent to quarantine as per ISSF guidelines.

