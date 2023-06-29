'It Was Not A Cakewalk' Prathna Bhatia Recalls Struggle To Reach Silver Medal | EXCLUSIVE

A 16-year-old girl won a silver medal in swimming at the Special Olympics. Prathna Bhatia, an only daughter, had a tough journey to the Olympics to capture a silver medal. A remarkable girl won't be able to speak properly, but she made the country proud by competing in the Special Olympics. Prathna won silver in the 50-meter freestyle swimming event at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Prathna is her parents' proud daughter. Anuj Bhatia, her mother, stated that her daughter is a brave young lady who never shied away from facing difficulties. Additionally, as a mother, she put a lot of pressure on her daughter. Father Vishal Bhatia recalls a moment when she jumped into the pool without thinking. Initially, they were surprised, but she began swimming alongside him in the pool within months. He went on to say that it was the moment they realised his daughter will be a sportsperson and bring honour to the country.

In an exclusive interview with the Republic Media Network Special Olympics, silver medalist Prathna Bhatia narrated her success story. She opened up on her initial journey and the struggles he dealt with in her journey to the Silver medal.

Q- How much struggle you have faced to reach this level?

Ans- It was a long struggle for me to become and complete the other swimmers. During the initial times I was not able to understand how to do but I never quit. It was in my mind that I have to do either hook or crook. With a very strong mindset, I was continued my swimming. I keep on telling me that have to do even after facing several failures. It was happened several times to learn how to swim than to increase the speed. I followed only one line that I have to do.

Q- Have you ever thought to be a professional swimmer?

Ans- My father is a swimmer, and I was influenced by him. First, I started cycling and later switched my game to swimming. I was always inclined towards swimming, as my father used to take me to the pool. I remained in excitement for swimming, so decided to get into that.

READ MORE | ‘It’s A Mix Of Nadal & Federer’: Chirag And Satwik On Their Partnership & More | EXCLUSIVE

Q- What was your goal when you started swimming?

Ans- When I started professionally, my target was to get a gold medal for my country and family. The only aim that motivates me a lot whenever I felt low. There are times when I was not able to reach a mark but I always convey to myself that have to get a gold medal and nothing less than that.

Q- Have you ever thought of quitting in the middle of the struggle?

Ans- Never, this thought never processed in my mind. Though it was not a cakewalk for me and I was aware about it, but never ever thought to quit in the middle. I was stuck to one point that has to get the gold medal.

READ MORE | 'That Phone Call With Prime Minister Narendra Modi Motivated Us': Deep Grace Ekka

Q- What was your internal feeling when you participated in the semi-final?

Ans- I was very much scared whether I will be able to perform or not. My family, my coach and teammates motivate me a lot and boost my confidence level, so the result is a silver medal in the Special Olympics.

Q- What is next to your life?

Ans- I will continue swimming and will get gold medals and make our nation proud. I have overcome the fear of the pool and now will keep my morale up for taking on big challenges.