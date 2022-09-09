With four consecutive wins, reigning F1 Drivers' champion Max Verstappen has been on fire recently and will be looking to make it five wins in a row when he takes part at the Italian Grand Prix 2022 this weekend. As per the Italian GP schedule, the race weekend will take place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting Grand Prix weekend, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the US and the UK and the Italian GP 2022 timings.

How to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the race weekend on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

Italian GP schedule (all timings in IST)

Free Practice 1: 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Friday, September 9

Free Practice 2: 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Friday, September 9

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Saturday, September 10

Qualifying: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Saturday, September 10

Main Race: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, September 11

How to watch Italian GP 2022 in UK?

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Italian Grand Prix 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Below is the complete schedule for the event (all timings in BST):

Free Practice 1: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, September 9

Free Practice 2: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, September 9

Free Practice 3: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 10

Qualifying: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 10

Main Race: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 11

Where to watch Italian GP live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2022 race weekend live. Below are the timings for the entire weekend (all timings in ET):

Free Practice 1: 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Friday, September 9

Free Practice 2: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, September 9

Free Practice 3: 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM on Saturday, September 10

Qualifying: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10

Main Race: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Sunday, September 11