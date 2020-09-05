Italian GP Live Stream, Schedule, Date And Time, And Where To Watch

The F1 Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 6 over 53 laps. Champion Lewis Hamilton grabbed pole position in the Belgian Grand Prix that took place over 44 laps at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and dedicated the victory in the memory of late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, who lost his battle against cancer. This week's Italian Grand Prix gives Hamilton another in the host of chances to exercise his dominance in the sport.

Italian GP live stream, schedule, date and time

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton will once again look to grasp the top spot after he set a new track record. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen will also be looking to compete.

Saturday, September 5, 2020

Third Practice Session – Italian (3.30 PM IST)

Qualifying Race – Italian (6.30 PM IST)

Sunday, September 6, 2020

Main Race – Italian (6.40 PM IST)

Following the three practice sessions, the Italian GP qualifying race will take place on September 5 with the Italian GP main race scheduled for September 6.

Italian GP live stream details: How to watch Italian GP live in India and elsewhere

Italian GP qualifying and the main race will be telecast live on Star Sports Select in India. the official broadcast partners for F1 in the subcontinent. Italian GP live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar. For fans in the United States, the telecast will be on ESPN while those in Australia can watch the Italian GP live on Fox Sports.

F1 news: Hamilton tipped to exercise dominance

Formula 1's teams will abide by new rules governing the use of engine power modes for the first time from today's qualifying session at the Italian GP. Cars will have to use the same single-engine mode from the start of qualifying to the end of the race. Earlier rules permitted drivers to switch between higher and lower settings.

Speaking about the developments that are being enforced from the Italian GP, Sky F1's Jenson Button said in an interview: "It's a good thing - and it's going to bring everyone closer together. Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a different stand altogether. Verstappen said that the rule change is a bad thing for him since his Mercedes will suddenly be a bit slower. "We won't lose so much, they probably lose a little bit more, but they have still have such an advantage in qualifying that it will be enough for them anyway to stay ahead."

Image credits: F1.com