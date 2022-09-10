Italian GP Qualifying Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch F1 In India, US & UK?

After two enthralling practice sessions at Monza, often known as the 'Temple of Speed', it is time for the all-important Italian Grand Prix 2022 qualifying to take place. Much to the delight of the Italian fans, Ferrari led both practice sessions (Charles Leclerc in P1 and Carlos Sainz in P2) on Friday, with their improved pace suggesting that they could mount a comeback this weekend after losing four consecutive races to rivals Red Bull Racing.

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen won each of those four races to extend his lead in the Drivers' Championship to 109 points from second-placed Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc (both on 210 points). Ahead of what promises to be an exciting race weekend in Monza, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Italian GP qualifying live streaming details.

What time will Italian GP qualifying begin?

The Italian Grand Prix qualifying will begin live at 7.30 p.m. IST on Saturday, September 10.

Where to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the race weekend on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch Italian GP 2022 in UK?

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Italian Grand Prix 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. The Italian GP qualifying will begin live at 3:00 PM BST on Saturday, September 10.

Where to watch Italian GP live in US?

F1 fans in the United States can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the entire Italian Grand Prix 2022 race weekend live. The Italian GP qualifying will begin live at 10 a.m. IST on Saturday, September 10.