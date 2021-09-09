Italian Grand Prix 2021: Full Schedule, Preview, How To Watch & Live Streaming Details

After Max Verstappen won an outstanding home race at the Dutch Grand Prix last week, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes F1 will hope to fight back at this week's Italian Grand Prix 2021. As a result of the win, the Dutch driver (224.5) regained the lead in the Drivers' Championship by three points from the Brit (221.5). Meanwhile, Mercedes F1 (344.5) extended their lead in the Constructors' Championships to 12 points from Red Bull Racing (332.5) after a second and third-place finish for their drivers at last weekend's race.

However, while the tense championship battle between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes F1 will continue this weekend, the support for Ferrari F1 may overshadow the support for the two title-contending teams. With the Ferrari F1 outfit being from Maranello, the Italian Grand Prix is the home race for them. The duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will hope to provide the fans with some delight after two difficult seasons in the sport. And there is no better way to thrill the fans than in a home race. Ahead of this weekend's race, here is a look at the Italian Grand Prix 2021 full schedule and details of how to watch the Grand Prix live in India.

Italian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, September 10

Free Practice One: 6:00 PM IST to 7:00 PM IST

Qualifying: 9:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 11

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Sprint Qualifying: 8:00 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

Sunday, September 12

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

How to watch Italian Grand Prix live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Italian Grand Prix live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Italian Grand Prix live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the main race on the social media handles of F1.

Italian Grand Prix track information

The Italian Grand Prix takes place at the iconic circuit of Autodromo Nazionale Monza, which was the world’s third purpose-built race track. Monza hosted the first race in 1950 and has hosted a Grand Prix every year barring in one year. The Monza circuit, which has a length of 5.793 km, features 53 laps for the race. This means that a total distance of 306.72 km is covered for the main race.