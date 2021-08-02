Italy, Qatar High Jumpers To Share Gold At Tokyo Olympics 2020; Watch Heartwarming Video

A classic moment of sportsmanship was witnessed on Sunday, August 1, when Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy decided to share men’s high jump gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. This announcement was taken as both Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim cleared 2.37 metres and, when neither athlete was able to get over 2.39, they were given the option to share the gold or face a jump-off.

From battling for Olympic gold to sharing the medal — Both Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy agree on sharing the high jump gold after not having any misses through 2.37m.



A rare Olympic moment.🥇



🎥 @ShayneCurrieNZH pic.twitter.com/j1u5wJxJVp — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 1, 2021

A heartwarming video of the high jumpers sharing a magical moment of their career was received well by social media users. Many athletes including British high jumper Emily Borthwick Tweeted, "Such an incredible moment. Two of the nicest people in our sport sharing gold. I’m not crying, you’re crying".

A special exclusion in the rulebook

As both Barshim and Tamberi failed to clear the last height, they were given a choice to style this with a jump-off or share the gold. This option was offered as per the 135-page rulebook that said in a situation of unsettled round, the athletes could have a jump-off for gold, or share it.

Barshim immediately responded in joy and asked the officials, "Can we have two golds?"

He added, "I looked at him, he looked at me, we understand".

While Tamberi said, "We just enjoyed the moment because we wanted it so much".

According to Rule 26.8.4 of the technical rules for World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field, "If no jump-off is carried out, including where the relevant athletes at any stage decide not to jump further, the tie for first place shall remain".

Barshim and Tamberi friendship

Barshim and Tamberi have been rivals on the field and a support system in the sports journey. The two first met in 2010 at the world junior championships in Moncton, New Brunswick, where Barshim won the title and Tamberi failed to even qualify for the final. This didn't break them apart but brought them together as they started to hang out with each other before, after and during the competitions.

Speaking on their long-time friendship, Tamberi said, "In the track, we are opponents, but still supporting each other. We want to win, we want to beat each other -- but still, we know how hard it is to do this sport, how many sacrifices you have to do".

He further added that they both understand each other injury pains and their impact on practice and competitions.

(Image credit: AP)