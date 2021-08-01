Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs Creates History As He Wins 100m Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Italian athlete Lamont Marcell Jacobs has succeeded legendary Jamaican runner Usain Bolt to become the new Olympic champion in the 100m men's track event. With his medal-winning performance, Marcell has become the first Italian to win a gold in track and field event at the Olympics. Marcell beat USA's Kerley Fred by 4 seconds to win the top prize at this year's Olympics.

Marcell recorded 9:80 seconds to register the win.

This is the first time since Athens 2004 that a new 100m winner has been crowned following the retirement of Bolt. Marcell, however, couldn't break the Olympic 100m record of 9:63 seconds, which was set by Usain Bolt in the 2012 London Olympics. Marcell is the first European to win 100m gold at the Olympics after Great Britain's Linford Christie in 1992.

Andre de Grasse wins bronze again

Canada's Andre de Grasse won bronze at the event as he registered 9:89 seconds on the clock. De Grasse had won bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics as well. Earlier, USA's Trayvon Bromell, who had arrived in Tokyo as a favourite to win the 100m track and field event, failed to qualify for the final race following a below-par performance. Bromell had arrived at the Olympics as the world's fastest man this year and had the backing of Usain Bolt to win gold.

Image: Olympics/Website