ITBP Wins 3rd Consecutive Title In 12th Edition Of National Ice Hockey Championship

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), one of the seven central arm forces, have won the National Ice Hockey Championship for the third consecutive time. They won the 12th edition of the tournament organized by the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) on February 5.

ITBP wins National Ice Hockey Championship for 3rd time in a row

According to sources, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police won the National Ice Hockey Championship for a third consecutive time after they defeated the Ladakh Scouts by a score of 1-0 in the finals. Several top teams of the country participated in this national competition, which is organized at the Ice Hockey Rink in Ladakh. This venue is located at one of the highest altitudes regions of the world.

.@ITBP_official won the power-packed final of the IHAI National Ice Hockey Championship 2023 in Leh, Ladakh, by a score of 1-0 to clinch the championship trophy for the third consecutive time.



The ITBP team defeated the Ladakh Scouts by a score of 1-0 at the final.

The ITBP is a pioneer when it comes to adventure sports in the country as they possess an unparalleled record of mountaineering and allied sports in the country. Established in 1962, the ITBP guards the high-altitude frontiers of the Himalayas in difficult terrain and climatic conditions.