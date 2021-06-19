'Itihaas Ko Kalam Se Nahii...': Amul Pays Tribute To Milkha Singh As Legend Passes Away

As the legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh succumbed to the COVID-19 virus after a month-long battle, the country has come together to extend condolences. Amul, one of India's largest food product organizations has taken to its Twitter handle and paid tribute to Milkha Singh. In the post, Amul stated that Milkha Singh wrote his life's history 'not with a pen but with his legs'.

Celebrities from all walks of lives took to social media to extend their condolences on the demise of the legendary Milkha Singh.

A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji 🙏. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/IXVmM86Hiv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2021

Tribute to the legend “ The ‘#FlyingSikh’ #MilkhaSingh ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/91BzcIFvZM — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 19, 2021

A true sporting icon and an inspiration to generations.



Rest in peace The Flying Sikh! #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/qoDrsuIiRm — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 19, 2021

Actor Farhan Khan who played the role of Milkha Singh in the 2013 biography film- 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message. Farhan Akhtar said that he refuses to accept the fact that Milkha Singh is no more. The actor said that Milkha Singh will live among us forever as he was a large-hearted, loving, warm, down-to-earth man who represented an idea and a dream.

Indian legendary sprinter Milkha Singh breathed his last at 11.30 PM on Friday. After the month-long battle to COVID-19, during which he lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to COVID-19, succumbed to death. Milkha Singh was 91 years old. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week. Officials at PGIMER hospital informed that Milkha Singh's condition turned critical Friday evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels.

