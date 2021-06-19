'It's A Great Loss For Athletes': Indian Sprinter Hima Das Condoles Milkha Singh's Death

As India condoles the death of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, fellow athlete and sprinter Hima Das also condoled his death. Hima Das said that Milkha Singh's death is a great loss to the athlete fraternity of India. She also recollected that Singh had motivated her when she reached out to him. The 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Hima Das condoles death of Milkha Singh

The Indian sprinter spoke about how Milkha Singh motivated young athletes. Speaking of her conversation with him, Das also recollected her conversation with him regarding the 400m events that Milkha Singh is known for. In addition, the athlete also expressed how Milkha Singh would not be there to see the upcoming Olympics.

"This is sad news for us athletes. I remember the time when I had spoken to him regarding the Under-20 championship and Milkha Sir had motivated me a lot. The 400m is also very special for me and it is Sir's event as well. I was sad when I got to know the news at 1 am last night. Sadly, I could not meet him but we had spoke over phone," said Hima Das "Sir always used to say that he wants to see an Olympic medal. We always used to discuss that and the Olympics are happening soon. The ones who have qualified from athletics have a lot of chance this time. However, it's sad that sir won't be able to see it," she added

Hima Das further said that Milkha Singh suggested her to maintain discipline when it comes to eating habits for athletes, listening to the coaches, and maintaining discipline. She further revealed that Singh promised to meet her whenever she would visit Punjab.

"I would like to conclude by saying just one thing. We miss Milkha Sir and we will never forget his advice and motivation. We will carry it forward with us," said Hima Das

Heartbreaking to hear that flying Sikh legend Milkha Singh sir is no more. The nation will always remember you sir and seek an inspiration from your life forever. RIP #MilkhaSingh sir pic.twitter.com/wnASq5QUUf — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) June 18, 2021

'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh passes away

Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels. The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

Singh breathed his last on June 18, 11.30 PM. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12. A four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion, Singh was known as 'The Flying Sikh'. He is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final.