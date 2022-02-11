'It's Shameful': Sebastian Vettel Defends F1 Race Chief Michael Masi Amid Abu Dhabi GP Row

Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has come to the defence of race director Michael Masi after last year's Abu Dhabi GP event has placed a great amount of spotlight on the Australian motorsports official. Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 championship last year by defeating Lewis Hamilton at last year's season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit by overtaking him on the last lap of the race following some controversial decisions from Masi.

As a result, there has been increased pressure on the FIA to sack the race director. Vettel believes that the increased focus on Masi is moving the sport more towards entertainment.

Sebastian Vettel defends F1 race director Michael Masi

While speaking at the Aston Martin F1 car launch, four-time Drivers' Champion Sebastian Vettel defended Michael Masi, stating that the Australian official did the best job he could amid the intense pressure that was on him to make the best decision on concluding the race in a fair and safe manner. The F1 official was severely criticized after his decision to allow lapped cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the safety car period seemed to hand the title to the Dutchman.

Vettel explained how Masi was not the only individual that can be blamed for the Abu Dhabi GP row as he said, "There are two interests clashing. One is the sport and the other is the show. I don't care so much about the show because I look at is a sport and from a competitive point of view. Obviously, it is not the easiest to be in the shoes of the referee or Michael's shoes, but he has done a great job, particularly after filling in for [former race director] Charlie Whiting who died so suddenly."

While defending the race director, the Aston Martin F1 driver added, "Michael has been very focused and determined to do a good job. I don't know what is in store for his future but I hope he sticks around because overall he has done a very good job. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the last race but that shouldn't be, because if you look at the bigger picture he has done really well. The main thing moving forward is that there is clarity in these situations so no further questions are asked."

The German then went on to add how F1 can perhaps modify their rules to prevent further major controversies that shift the focus of the sport to entertainment. "Looking forward we need to just make sure we have rules and protocols that are very easy and clear to follow, and there's no argument after," he added. "There's always going to be a winner and a loser, that's the name of the game. But we need to make sure we focus on the sport and the show doesn't distract."

When speaking about how the F1 championship concluded, Vettel said that both Hamilton and Verstappen were deserving champions as they each had incredible seasons. The German concluded his comments by stating that the nature of the sport is such that only one of the two drivers could have lifted the trophy, resulting in a cruel ending for one of them. It was winner takes all in the last season as both drivers headed into the season finale level on points.

Image: F1.com, AP