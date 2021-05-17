IVR Vs TRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Star League 2021 Game Preview

US Ivry Handball (IVR) will go up against Tremblay En France Handball (TRE) in the upcoming match of the French Star League or LNH Division 1 on Monday, May 17 at 7 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Gymnase Auguste-Delaune in Ivry-sur-Seine, France. Here is our IVR vs TRE Dream11 prediction and IVR vs TRE Dream11 team.

IVR vs TRE Dream11 prediction: IVR vs TRE Dream11 team and preview

US Ivry Handball are currently at the second-last (15th) spot of the French Star League standings with 12 points. Linus Persson and team have played 22 games so far in the tournament, winning 5 and losing 15 (2 draws). Tremblay En France Handball, on the other hand, are at the basement (16th) spot with 7 points and a win-loss record of 3-19 (1 draw).

US Ivry Handball are fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Tremblay En France Handball. IVR fans have huge expectations from Junaid Belbrahim, Linus Persson and Antonin Mohamed, while TRE would want Patrice Annony, Henrik Olsson and Pedro Portela to shine.

IVR vs TRE live: NIM vs PAC Dream11 team and schedule

France date and time: Monday, May 17 at 7 PM

India date and time: Monday, May 17 at 10:30 PM

Venue: Gymnase Auguste-Delaune, Ivry-sur-Seine, France

IVR vs TRE Dream11 prediction: IVR vs TRE probable playing 7

IVR vs TRE team: US Ivry Handball probable playing 7

Junaid Belbrahim, Linus Persson, Leo Martinez, Simon Ooms, Antonin Mohamed, Mattheo Peigue, Robin Dourte

IVR vs TRE team: Tremblay En France Handball probable playing 7

Patrice Annony, Henrik Olsson, Bruno Butorac, Luka Sebetic, Pedro Portela, Marouane Chouireff, Etienne Mocquais

IVR vs TRE match prediction: Top picks

US Ivry Handball: Junaid Belbrahim, Linus Persson, Antonin Mohamed

Tremblay En France Handball: Patrice Annony, Henrik Olsson, Pedro Portela

IVR vs TRE Dream11 prediction: IVR vs TRE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Patrice Annony

Defenders: Linus Persson, Leo Martinez, Henrik Olsson

Forwards: Antonin Mohamed, Pedro Portela, Etienne Mocquais

IVR vs TRE live: IVR vs TRE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our IVR vs TRE Dream11 prediction is that US Ivry Handball will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The IVR vs TRE Dream11 prediction and IVR vs TRE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IVR vs TRE Dream11 team and IVR vs TRE match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva