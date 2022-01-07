J&K Govt Provides Big Boost To Sports, Players Say Change Visible After Art 370 Abrogation

The Jammu & Kashmir Government has provided a major boost to sports in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. With Farooq Khan as an advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh, the government has announced an order of jobs for sportspersons in the valley, resulting in several sportspeople acknowledging that change is witnessed and that they will now be able to compete using their full potential and abilities.

Here is a detailed look at some of the key points from the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment of Outstanding Sports Persons Rules, 2022.

J&K Appointment of Outstanding Sports Persons Rules, 2022

As per the new rules, jobs will be given to all outstanding players. There will also be an allocated quota-based system, in which players will be given 'Gazetted' and 'Non-gazetted' jobs. Since several posts remain vacant since 2014, they would be filled as per the new rules. In total, there will be five jobs handed out to gazetted and 25 jobs to non-gazetted players per year for all outstanding players.

Speaking to reporters, advisor Farooq Khan explained how marks will be given to all the athletes who perform in various games. Players participating in any Olympics event (Summer, Winter or Paralympics) can get a maximum of 60 marks: 55 for a gold medal, 53 for silver and 51 for a bronze.

A maximum of five more can be gained if the athlete has accomplished another feat alongside their medals. Meanwhile, 46 marks can be gained for participating in the event. The markings are similar for other international events such as World Championships and Asian Games. Such a marking system will help sportspeople get jobs more easily and will provide them with a form of security post their playing careers.

Once the decision was made, some players exclusively told Republic TV that such changes have brought positive change to their job prospects. For example, one player said, "We are thankful for this change in policy. It is a great policy that is career-oriented and we are extremely grateful."

Another player said that, "Today is a very big day for a sportsperson in J&K. It is revolution for state." Female sportspersons from the state lauded the decision.

'When Article 370 was there many people with unrecognised medals were given money by the government and and genuine sportspersons were suffering. We were suffering for long. Now this career-oriented policy is really good for the people in sports," she said.

Gazetted and non-gazetted posts

Gazetted Post: A sportsperson who is a domicile of Union Territory of J&K and has represented India in international games/competitions namely Olympic Games/Paralympic/World Cup (Played once in four years)/ Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/International Cricket Matches (Main India Team)/World University Games in any of the sports disciplines or won 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the above mentioned international competitions.

Non-gazetted Post: A person who has won first three positions in the individual or team event in National Games or Senior National Championship or Federation Cup or Senior Inter-Zonal Competitions, held under Indian Olympic Association/National Sports Federation/Association officials recognised in any of the sports disciplines in the 44 shortlisted games as well as has represented India in international games/competitions.

Image: ANI