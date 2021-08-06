J&K LG Manoj Sinha Announces Govt Plan To Establish 40 Khelo-India Centers In UT

In a bid to further develop the sports infrastructure in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has now announced 40 new Khelo-India Centres. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, August 6, said that the government will establish the new centres in all districts of UT to further support the sports culture. Earlier, the Centre had announced its plans to establish 1,000 Khelo India Centres across the country.

Further affirming the decision, the J&K LG said that 22 coaches have already been appointed in the UT. LG Manoj Sinha said that the experienced coaches will now help train and mentor the youth of the UT to become the next-generation sports stars. Sinha further pointed out that more coaches and instructors will be appointed for various disciplines under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP).

"Government to establish 40 Khelo-India centres in all districts to give further impetus to sporting culture in the UT. 22 Coaches already appointed to train and mentor the next-gen of sportspersons. Further, under PMDP, 44 Coaches and 22 Instructors will be recruited in different disciplines," Sinha said in a tweet. Although J&K has been making strides to improve its sports infrastructure, it is noteworthy that the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics had no athlete from the region.

Khelo India Centres in India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has now formulated various schemes including the establishment of 1,000 Khelo India Centres across the country. The Centre on August 2, announced that 360 Centres have already been notified. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur had informed Rajya Sabha that the Centre along with the Ministry of YAS has formulated several different schemes with the motive to promote sports in the country including the rural, tribal, and backward areas. As a part of this initiative, Thakur had announced the Ministry's decision to establish Khelo India Centres.

According to the ministry, the athletes being selected under Khelo India Scheme will be provided with the annual financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakh per annum which includes ₹ 1.20 lakh per annum as Out of Pocket Allowance and ₹ 5.08 lakh for other facilities like coaching, sports science support, diet, equipment, consumables, insurance charges, etc. Earlier while speaking about the Khelo India scheme, Former Sports minister Kiren Rijiju had said that the ministry, through the scheme wishes to put India among the top 10 countries in the 2028 Olympics.

Following the KIC announcement, the ministry also said that it will introduce and support various schemes like Assistance to National Sports Federations, Special Awards to Winners in International sports events and their Coaches, National Sports Awards, Pension to Meritorious Sports Persons, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund, National Sports Development Fund, and Running Sports Training Centres through Sports Authority of India, to support the sports infrastructure in the country.

IMAGE: PTI