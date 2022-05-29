J&K: Meet Naya Kashmir's Danish Manzoor, An International Taekwondo Player From Baramulla

Hope not out: A Jammu and Kashmir athlete who couldn't participate in G2 Taekwondo Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aspires to fulfil his Olympic dream soon.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only hit the business and education sectors but Sports too suffered a lot. During the pandemic, athletes and sportspeople remained stuck inside their houses with balconies and lawns becoming their practice areas.

One such athlete Danish Manzoor, an International Taekwondo Athlete followed the same pattern back home.

Danish, a resident of North Kashmir's Baramulla started practising Taekwondo at home during the COVID-19 lockdown and took part in an online historic event organised by World Taekwondo- the Online Daedo European Poomsae Taekwondo Championships.

Luckily, Danish was among the top 20 in the world ranking athletes in the championship.

Last year, in a national level competition - the Tokey Memorial National Taekwondo Championships, that was held at Ropar, in Punjab, Danish clinched the silver medal and was declared the best player of the tournament.

In early 2022, Danish started training for the G2 Olympic Ranking Taekwondo championships that were supposed to be held in Iran. He was sponsored by Aspire Educational Services Private Limited (AESPL) Mamath Budgam.

Danish Manzoor misses G2 Olympic Ranking Taekwondo championships

However, unfortunately, the airlines denied him boarding at the Delhi Airport because he had received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. "I wasn’t allowed to board the flight, it was sheer heartbreak for me to see the team leaving for Iran and I was left there at the airport. It was the worst experience of my life. I cried like a baby but the rules were so strict that I had no option but to return home. I tried to explain to the authorities that I have got my first dose and the RT-PCR reports are negative there but no one listened to my plea," Danish recalled.

Danish further stated that he was traumatised for a long time, due to this incident. "After training so hard, it was a nightmare for me. After months I consoled myself that it was not my day. And something better is waiting for me,” he added.

Danish has been preparing for upcoming international ranking events, with a focus on the selection trials of the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China. The J&K athlete is now aspiring to fulfil his Olympic dream.

Image: Republic World